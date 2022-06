+1 for 2Deg here.



We have all our mobiles and fibre with them, with coverage at the house being a big driver for us, but just the other day I renegotiated and they really did make it an attractive deal. We have 2 on account mobiles and a fibre connection.



There’s two ways you can look at sticking with your current mobile provider. One is that if your internet goes down, they can load your mobile up with free data to keep you going. The other is that if that provider has a big outage, your home and mobile internet is down. In reality this doesn’t happen often and the combined billing, discounts, and one company to talk to is often worth it, unless your working from home is particularly sensitive to outages, in which case multiple providers is the way to go.