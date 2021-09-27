Hi all,
Bit of a more technical question for you guys
I was talking with some friends the other day about how we deal with door knockers trying to sell those stupid broadband, power, get a free tv deals
I said iv got a good deal with my current ISP and so far no one has been able to beat the price, so when they come knocking thats what gets them to leave
My friend said he gets all technical with them asking about multiple different things like if they have static IP, CGNAT,
and he said he asks about their backhall peerings
I didnt think to ask at the time what he meant, but it came up again in my mind today and I thought I would ask
I thought most of NZ's fiber was run by chorus, unlike places like the USA where the ISP's control the fiber, and smaller ISP's share those links
Could someone explain what my friend might have meant when he asked about that?
(Also I seem to remember reading about it on a few posts on here a while ago, but didnt put two and two together till now)
Thanks in advance :)