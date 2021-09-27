You connect to the RSP via a 'first-mile' connection: copper, fibre, HFC, wireless, satellite. The first of these is legacy, frequently dating from the old NZ Post Office telephone wire.

In NZ, the fibre connection is mostly UFB (Chorus, Northpower, UFF and Enable, depending on where you are) for residential. VF also has some residential fibre.

Business fibre connections are available over UFB, but also directly from Spark, VF, Vocus and some others, in CBDs.

VF offers HFC connections in Wellington and Christchurch

Wireless (3G/4G/5G) connections (mobile, but also Fixed Wireless Access [FWA]) are available from 2-Degrees Spark Vodafone

Satellite (and microwave) connections are also available, usually resold as part of a RSP package.

That gets you to a handover point. From there, you need backhaul to the RSP 'head office', which is via long-haul, and very high capacity fibre optic cables. A very few RSPs have these, most of the others will purchase backhaul from the RSPs that have them, which are

Spark

Vodafone

Vocus

The quality of your Internet experience will depend on how much capacity was purchased, what sort of equipment the RSP has to run itself on, and connections between the RSPs.

The RSPs all interconnect with each other, either bilaterally, or through various peering exchanges, or via the Internet. Again, the size, quality, number and location of these interconnects will affect your Internet experience.

Then, you need international connectivity. Assuming you are not using satellite, there are three international cable providers

Southern Cross

TGA (Spark, Vodafone and Telstra)

Hawaiki

The cable gets you overseas, now you have to peer with various international providers.

The quality of your Internet depends on how much bandwidth was bought, and to what peers, and what part of the Internet is having a bad day today.

As you can see, there are quite a lot of moving parts.

There is an independent measurement of the quality of the Internet experience, per RSP, here:

https://comcom.govt.nz/regulated-industries/telecommunications/monitoring-the-telecommunications-market/monitoring-new-zealands-broadband