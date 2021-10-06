catspyjamas

Just cleared my mail and there's a leaflet from Chorus entitled "Getting Fibre Installed", which outlines the installation options and an 0800 number for Chorus to arrange an appointment. On the front of the leaflet someone has written in biro their first name and a cell phone number, and under this, "free fibre installation!". I always thought if you wanted to get fibre, you had to first choose an ISP and a plan and then they (the ISP) do all of the arranging with Chorus. But this pamphlet looks like you can get fibre installed directly off Chorus, and then choose an ISP and a plan?

Also the biro written name and cell phone number - do you reckon this is this legit?