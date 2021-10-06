Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
catspyjamas

149 posts

Master Geek


#289890 6-Oct-2021 16:23
Just cleared my mail and there's a leaflet from Chorus entitled "Getting Fibre Installed", which outlines the installation options and an 0800 number for Chorus to arrange an appointment. On the front of the leaflet someone has written in biro their first name and a cell phone number, and under this, "free fibre installation!". I always thought if you wanted to get fibre, you had to first choose an ISP and a plan and then they (the ISP) do all of the arranging with Chorus. But this pamphlet looks like you can get fibre installed directly off Chorus, and then choose an ISP and a plan?

 

Also the biro written name and cell phone number - do you reckon this is this legit?

Create new topic
wellygary
6658 posts

Uber Geek


  #2790661 6-Oct-2021 16:31
Chorus certainly do offer a "naked" install service,   and we got door knocked and had it done a few months ago, 

 

Its likely lthe pamphlet is totally legit, but if you are worried just call the printed 0800  number ( as opposed to the hand written one) and check it out...

 

 

 

Once the install is completed after a few days you call an RSP anc get then to get chorus to assign the connection across..

 

It is  Chorus' way of getting past the "5G/4G wireless BB" option that Spark/VF will often lean on as a "ideal option for you"

ghettomaster
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2790669 6-Oct-2021 16:46
If you’re REALLY worried about it being legit, google the number and see what comes up.

But to reiterate what has been said, these direct install requests from Chorus aren’t unheard of.

quickymart
8804 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2790690 6-Oct-2021 17:28
Yes it will be legitimate, and the number is most likely of the person who knocked on your door when you weren't home. But if you call the 0800 number you can discuss it with them.



catspyjamas

149 posts

Master Geek


  #2790693 6-Oct-2021 17:36
Thanks people. I hadn't heard of fibre installations being done that way before. Good to know it's an option without having to order off an ISP first. Yeah that makes sense quickymart - probably the name of the sales person who put the leaflet in my letterbox. 

Groucho
439 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2790707 6-Oct-2021 18:13
My parents got the door knock from a Chorus rep as well November last year.  It was just the shoulder tap they needed to get them over the line to get switched over from ADSL - because apparently my suggestions and recommendations had no sway.

 

The cynic in me suspects Chorus are doing a big push to lay the majority of the network so they can get the lions share of the install completed and be in a position to 'not renew' many of the subcontractors contracts.

richms
25182 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2790727 6-Oct-2021 18:51
Groucho:

 

The cynic in me suspects Chorus are doing a big push to lay the majority of the network so they can get the lions share of the install completed and be in a position to 'not renew' many of the subcontractors contracts.

 

 

No, its because the sort of person that is persisting on crap copper is the ideal target for the 2 big telcos to shift to 4/5G fixed wireless instead of fiber, so if chorus can get in the door before copper really gets bad, then the ONT is there already to connect to and theres a better chance that people will move to that rather than cellular where chorus see nothing.




Richard rich.ms

allan
1568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2790784 6-Oct-2021 21:49
Yep my sister-in-law was door knocked in Bucklands Beach a good 18 months or more ago. It was the first I'd heard of them doing this. She was pretty much told her house was about the only one in her street without fibre. She had no broadband at all at that stage, just survived with a mobile phone. Family finally persuaded her about two months ago to get it livened up and subscribe to some streaming services.

