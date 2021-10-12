Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Install delays with Enable?
garethbezett

#289962 12-Oct-2021 10:53
Does anyone have any visibility of work order delays at Enable in Christchurch?  I've recently moved into a new multi-dwelling build in central Christchurch that looks like it's all ready for fibre including a green box by the footpath and at least some conduit coming into a little cabinet inside my unit.  I've spoken to Enable, my ISP and the developer and I can't get any sense of timeframe for the install to be completed.  I wouldn't be surprised to learn that there are equipment shortages or anything like that but I'm just keen to know whether we are talking weeks or months.  Anybody what's going on with Enable installs?

 

 

NickMack
  #2793984 12-Oct-2021 14:04
Who's your provider?




garethbezett

  #2804140 30-Oct-2021 11:16
Finally received information via our property developer.  Seems that a new cabinet is required and Enable plan to have it live by the end of next week.  From there they can liven the pedestal at the roadside, etc.  There is another large (100+ units) development planned nearby so perhaps they were looking ahead and building capacity.  Pleased to now have an indication of timing and should be back online next month.

garethbezett

  #2846590 11-Jan-2022 10:32
The install was finally completed on New Year's Eve, so 3.5 months after the property was finished.  Despite telling our ISP that we wanted the gigabit service, the order went through for just the 300/100 initially and due to ISP system problems it's only today that we've now got the gigabit service enabled.  It's all been rather frustrating but speed tests this morning are showing 925/469 so the outcome is positive.

