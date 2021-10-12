garethbezett

Does anyone have any visibility of work order delays at Enable in Christchurch? I've recently moved into a new multi-dwelling build in central Christchurch that looks like it's all ready for fibre including a green box by the footpath and at least some conduit coming into a little cabinet inside my unit. I've spoken to Enable, my ISP and the developer and I can't get any sense of timeframe for the install to be completed. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that there are equipment shortages or anything like that but I'm just keen to know whether we are talking weeks or months. Anybody what's going on with Enable installs?