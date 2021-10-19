A neighbour of mine moved to a new Spark ADSL with POTS plan when her grandson was staying to get more data. He has now left but she has an approximately $110 monthly bill vs her old plan's approx. $60. Spark say there is no option to downgrade again. It seems a bit unfair, elderly with an xtra.co.nz address in a rural Northland valley getting stung. Do you know of anyone who has been able to revert to a limited data plan with Spark? If not, suggestions for a provider who does with a human help desk?