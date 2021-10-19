I don't think you'll find any other RSP out there offering copper POTS now.
Can she not move to Spark fixed wireless?
There's a new Spark fixed wireless plan - $45/month 40GB & landline. Would that suit?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=289942
It doesn't show as available in our area, is there a way to check what towers the service should be available from? They have very marginal signal from Vodafone and Spark towers (only in one room in the house, if you hold the phone just right.
https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/network/ for cell network coverage, however they will limit the number of connections in some geographical areas to prevent overloading particular sites and impacting performance. No harm in calling to double check an address through.
Yeah, that's been happening but old habits die hard and there's a lot of history with that address but they don't keep much in the way of emails, so it's hard to be sure of all the services and organisations that have that address as their contact.
Set up a gmail account and get it to download messages from the xtra address. Then sent email will come from the gmail and you can start phasing it out, while still receiving them all.
Those old plans for $60 per month were costing spark money, when you add up the Chorus input costs for the xDSL plus providing bandwidth and circa $20 for PSTN services its more than $60
That is why they wont let her move back down, she would have had that connection in the days of "OLD Telecom" before "Paying Chorus" was a thing
I know some people here don't like NOWNZ but they are fantastic for elderly people, ADSL+Voice over ISAM-V with 125GB data is $80 per month ad $5 for 2 hour nation wide calling or $10 for 100 minutes of mobile calling
Still not the $60 she was paying but better than $110
Problem is still the xtra.co.nz email address, what a cluster
nztim:
Problem is still the xtra.co.nz email address, what a cluster
can keep just the email a/c , for a small charge
Will need to organize this in advance though
https://www.spark.co.nz/myspark/myinternet/email
What happens to my Xtra Mail account if I cancel my Spark broadband?
If you're not a Spark broadband customer but you have an Xtra Mail address that you'd like to keep or reactivate, you can get Xtra Mail for $5.95 per month.
Yeah so itching back to the $110 she's paying now
