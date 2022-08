Well, that is disappointing. I called Chorus and spoke to someone who said they don't keep record of the location or depth of service leads, and I'd have to pay Chorus $150 an hour to come and tell me what is required.

Does that seem right to you @chorusnz ?

I assume there is a minimum depth required to be laid, and if I stay above that depth, and it's damaged, it means it didn't meet the service requirements ?