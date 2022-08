Hey all

Just wondering if Chorus are responsible for running fibre from the outside of the house into a nearby comms room inside the house?

They are saying we need to get an electrician to drill a hole in the block wall and run the fibre cable from the comms room to the hole drilled in the wall.

They will then terminate on the wall and dig a trench on the driveway to connect up.

I would have thought this was a fairly standard request and setup?

thanks