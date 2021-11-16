Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Enable fibre speed upgrade
#290520 16-Nov-2021 21:37
Press release:

 

 

Christchurch fibre broadband provider, Enable, has announced that most home fibre broadband users across the region will receive a free performance upgrade.

 

Enable is aiming to increase the speed of around 90,000 home connections on either its 100 or 200 megabit per second (Mbps) fibre service. Enable will be ready to upgrade customers from 1 December 2021 and is working closely with internet providers to be able to pass the upgrade to customers as quickly as possible.

 

These customers will be upgraded to a new 300Mbps download fibre broadband service. The new service also includes a 100Mbps upload speed, which means many of these customers will also see better upload performance – important for online learning and working from home. 

 

“We’re seeing an ever-increasing demand for fast, reliable, and high-performing home broadband services and the average family or household is using our fibre broadband more and more,” said Enable Chief Executive, Johnathan Eele. 

 

“We’re now seeing Enable customers using around 500 Gigabytes of data per month, which is an increase of 33% in the last year.”

 

Enable’s mantra is to ensure our services always stay ahead of the needs of the Christchurch community. 

 

“Local customers need complete confidence that their fibre broadband service will support them to do all the things they want online. It’s time for another step change in the performance of the average family fibre broadband service to meet the increased use and demand we are seeing,” said Mr Eele. 

 

The upgrade to the 300Mbps fibre service will mean the standard home fibre service in Christchurch is 10 times faster than it was 10 years ago when Enable launched residential fibre broadband. 

 

“Greater Christchurch residents should make sure their broadband is provided over Enable fibre – so they are on the best performing broadband service and are in the best position to enjoy even faster speeds,” added Mr Eele.

 

“Our recommendation to local fibre customers is to shop around as there are lots of great deals out there for fibre broadband plans that will soon be upgraded to this faster service.”

 




  #2814075 16-Nov-2021 21:47
So which ISPs will be taking this?




  #2814109 16-Nov-2021 22:38
MaxineN:

 

So which ISPs will be taking this?

 

 

@MaxineN You will need to wait for ISPs to make announcements

  #2814110 16-Nov-2021 22:54
Smaller ISP's will probably be quicker to pass this through... they don't have the same IT complexity that the big Telcos have. 




  #2814120 17-Nov-2021 00:49
If Spark take this up, I can’t see 2degrees keeping me in a years time. If they stick to 100/20 for Christchurch then not on list.

 

Sky also an option, but see what I think of their New Sky box, as I’ll pick between permanent Netflix or Sky.

  #2814384 17-Nov-2021 10:55
Chorus published this announcement a few months back. Up to 600,000 Kiwi homes and businesses able to benefit from Chorus’ 300Mbps fibre upgrade.

 

I've asked Spark several times, across various social media, with either no or no intelligent response.
The last response was asking me for details I'd already provided so they could check if my fibre was capable. Geez, you gave me unlimited as an option when I signed up for only needed 100, why would 300 be a problem?

 

Hopefully we'll see something from Spark soon.

  #2814386 17-Nov-2021 10:57
MaxineN:

 

So which ISPs will be taking this?

 



Any that have connections to Chorus hopefully (& whenever they like) Up to 600,000 Kiwi homes and businesses able to benefit from Chorus’ 300Mbps fibre upgrade

Their biggest customer hasn't said anything yet.

  #2814530 17-Nov-2021 13:28
Hopefully Bigpipe will pass this through, they did with the 100>200 upgrade Enable did before.



  #2814537 17-Nov-2021 13:36
HaggisKiwi:

 

Chorus published this announcement a few months back. Up to 600,000 Kiwi homes and businesses able to benefit from Chorus’ 300Mbps fibre upgrade.

 

I've asked Spark several times, across various social media, with either no or no intelligent response.

 

 

Spark will probably stick to 100/20 and 950/450, it's easier for the overseas people to digest. Or once ALL LFC's have 300/100, then upgrade ALL customers and drop anything below, especially if it's the same cost as the 100/20 wholesale cost.

 

They will ALL have to add MORE back haul and interconnects to deal with the traffic etc

  #2814572 17-Nov-2021 14:24
Pjamtin:

 

Spark will probably stick to 100/20 and 950/450, it's easier for the overseas people to digest. Or once ALL LFC's have 300/100, then upgrade ALL customers and drop anything below, especially if it's the same cost as the 100/20 wholesale cost.

 

They will ALL have to add MORE back haul and interconnects to deal with the traffic etc

 

 

 

 

You think that they'd be preparing considering there's been a shedload more home & less business office traffic since homebound customers, students, & bigger number of employees started chomping through the data since March 2020.

But after years of corporate employment (incl. Telecom, bank, energy company) what would I know. Nothing changes in these companies in a hurry, because anything that may benefit a customer won't happen until there's the groundswell of losses.

 

Anyways, no doubt we'll see when it happens.

  #2814574 17-Nov-2021 14:25
Now we just need Tuatahi to get on board.

 

Totally fair the RSP's don't change their plans until they can offer the same plan nationwide.

  #2814617 17-Nov-2021 15:48
Pjamtin:

 

Spark will probably stick to 100/20 and 950/450, it's easier for the overseas people to digest. ....

 

 

Whaat ?? 

  #2814618 17-Nov-2021 15:51
Pjamtin:

 

They will ALL have to add MORE back haul and interconnects to deal with the traffic etc

 

 

I'd say backhaul is the least of Spark's thoughts. They have TONS of it, like metric butt loads.

  #2815052 18-Nov-2021 09:45
Pjamtin:

HaggisKiwi:


Chorus published this announcement a few months back. Up to 600,000 Kiwi homes and businesses able to benefit from Chorus’ 300Mbps fibre upgrade.


I've asked Spark several times, across various social media, with either no or no intelligent response.



Spark will probably stick to 100/20 and 950/450, it's easier for the overseas people to digest. Or once ALL LFC's have 300/100, then upgrade ALL customers and drop anything below, especially if it's the same cost as the 100/20 wholesale cost.


They will ALL have to add MORE back haul and interconnects to deal with the traffic etc



Spark are still selling the 30 down plan for some reason. They are one of the only hold outs that still don't sell enables previous upgrade to 200.

Hopefully the industry seems to be aligning to 300/100 being the base plan so with the plans between lfcs and chorus matching it will be a bit easier to offer national plans again.

Interesting I've noticed spark have just changed their plans from the unplan so it's all unlimited now, seems a strange time to do it when they know these plans are coming. You'd think launching the new plans with a speed bump would encourage uptake.

  #2815146 18-Nov-2021 11:06
rugrat:

 

If Spark take this up, I can’t see 2degrees keeping me in a years time. If they stick to 100/20 for Christchurch then not on list.

 

Sky also an option, but see what I think of their New Sky box, as I’ll pick between permanent Netflix or Sky.

 

 

Use Sky for broadband here, very good service - Uses Vocus backhaul - $79 p/m for max/max when bundled with Sky tv make keeping sky worthwhile

 

 




  #2815167 18-Nov-2021 11:49
chevrolux:

 

Now we just need Tuatahi to get on board.

 

Totally fair the RSP's don't change their plans until they can offer the same plan nationwide.

 

 

I’ve heard that Tuatahi are also making the change and will be finished at the same time as the other fibre companies.

