robertosc:

I'm trying to find out which provider could offer me the lowest latency to data centres within New Zealand.
I'm assuming that the providers' servers physical locations are key to this (are they?) - because all my traffic goes through them. I'm located in Auckland, so it wouldn't make sense to get a provider in Dunedin to access a data centre in Auckland.
I'm also assuming that the infra I'm using will be the same whatever provider I pick - Chorus - so the only factors to make a difference in my connection is distance to provider and their internet link capacity.
Is there a map or a way to find out? Something that's not actively googling info about each provider. Thanks.