robertosc:

Thank you all for your replies!

Do a Tracert and have a look at the hops....

I don't know why here in NZ I always get * * * from all hops anywhere I try to traceroute. Anyway, I went to the traceroute in Network Utility (Mac) and it gives me a different result, so I should probably use some option when trying from the terminal.

I got some interesting results (at least to me):

traceroute to www.google.com (142.250.76.100), 64 hops max, 72 byte packets

1 dlinkrouter (192.168.0.1) 1.771 ms 1.343 ms 1.188 ms

2 * * *

3 * 202-56-33-128.nownz.co.nz (202.56.33.128) 4.909 ms 5.269 ms // NAPIER

4 as15169.sydney.megaport.com (103.26.68.56) 34.076 ms 37.775 ms 33.952 ms. // SYDNEY MEGAPORT

5 108.170.247.33 (108.170.247.33) 38.039 ms 31.422 ms 31.232 ms // SYDNEY GOOGLE

6 142.250.212.135 (142.250.212.135) 31.057 ms 34.175 ms 35.683 ms

7 syd09s24-in-f4.1e100.net (142.250.76.100) 36.699 ms 31.713 ms 30.367 ms

traceroute: Warning: www.bing.com has multiple addresses; using 204.79.197.200

traceroute to dual-a-0001.a-msedge.net (204.79.197.200), 64 hops max, 72 byte packets

1 dlinkrouter (192.168.0.1) 1.882 ms 1.316 ms 1.209 ms

2 * * *

3 202-56-33-132.nownz.co.nz (202.56.33.132) 10.460 ms 3.056 ms 4.569 ms. // NAPIER

4 * * *

5 104.44.212.125 (104.44.212.125) 3.753 ms 5.917 ms 8.490 ms. // MICROSOFT REDMOND

6 * * *

7 * * *

8 * * *

9 a-0001.a-msedge.net (204.79.197.200) 10.985 ms 4.488 ms 4.422 ms. // MICROSOFT REDMOND

So I find it interesting that it's much faster to go to Redmond than Sydney. I'll find out the addresses of the actual gaming servers to see if it's worth playing from the US. Because of the low ping, I had thought the bing server was either here or in Australia.

Also Microsoft Azure DC won't be here for months, and there's no guarantee a specific instance would move to NZ ... If you are gaming, then <50ms latency is good enough

Yeah, I heard MS DC is likely to be ready by the end of 2022 (and maybe even then it won't have xcloud blades) ;( . I'm talking about cloud gaming: my controller input is sent to the server that renders the screen image and sends back to me. It's literally an xbox in the cloud. I believe in this case a much lower than 50 ms latency makes sense, specially for some types of games, even for a total n00b like me. Although I confess that the little I played in the Australian cloud felt pretty normal - jitter was my problem.

> BNG in the Major Exchange

what is BNG?

I don't know how peering works. Does it mean it goes from my house to Mayoral Drive using Chorus fibre, then to NOW in Napier using Spark/Vocus/Vodafone fibre like michealn said, and from there ... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I don't know...?