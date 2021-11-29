Interesting week for me. Internet randomly losing connection. Swapped modems, swapped cables etc. Got progressively worse to the point where Thursday / Friday / Saturday it was disconnecting every 5 mins. GPON was constantly turning off its light and occasionally going red before reconnecting.

My ISP was contacted. They arranged Chorus to come check it out. 3 cancellations later Im still waiting. My ISP nicely told me at 11:30PM the technician wasnt coming!

I have since worked out the problem. There have been roadworks here for days and the vibrations are (Im guessing) vibrating the fiber causing the outages. Saturday night and all of Sunday its worked perfectly well (no works then). Today they havent started with the heavy machines again so its working fine.

Is this something that can actually be fixed by Chorus? Or should I just put up with it until the roadworks are done? In saying that last set of roadworks didnt cause the same problems - they were pretty extensive as they had to dig up a ton of road to fix blow water mains.