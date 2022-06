nztim: do you need 8gbps or would paying 1k for starlink to get 200mbps be sufficient ?

At present a stable 200 Mbps would be sufficient - however who knows the ultimate answer. It is very hard to predict eg "640 kB ought to be enough for anybody".

With Starlink the 200Mbps is very variable eg there are reports of less than 10Mpbs, vs fibre at 300 Mbps is generally a stable 300 Mbps

Starlink is $1k to install but $159 per month vs fibre $22k to install and about $85 per month. After 16 or so years fibre is cheaper 🤑