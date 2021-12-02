Looks like Electric Kiwi is now retailing fibre...
https://www.electrickiwi.co.nz/broadband/
Wonder what infrastructure they are using?
$80.60 per month by the looks of it for a 300/100 connection. Looks to be on par with many others on price.
Interesting it is a per day price instead of per month billing...
Why pay for extra days you don’t use? With us, if you move or switch, your charges stop the day you leave.
Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!
FYI, just enquired and the router they are offering is a Netcomm NF18 CloudMesh:
https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF18MESH
That is an awesome feature. The likes of Spark make this very complicated.
Fantastic, exactly the way it should be IMO (and exactly the way it is for most utilities). Great example of Electric Kiwi's customer-centric ethos.
Don't be surprised though if the telco apologists on here come out and tell you that being arbitrarily charged for services you don't use is great, actually 😋
liquidcore: Given that they use DHCP and provide the same router as Slingshot, I'm going to take a guess and say they're using Vocus.
It's interesting they only allow customers that have existing fibre runs and not new connections.
This is because - from memory - Vocus charge for new connections.
Threw them a few questions about this as I'm an existing customer:
Overall seems competitive but nothing too crazy. Are the Vocus ISPs alright for performance generally?
I'm a happy Electric Kiwi customer. I'm also a happy Vodafone customer.
I'll stay happy with both companies and stay with both.