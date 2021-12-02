liquidcore

cokemaster: Why pay for extra days you don’t use? With us, if you move or switch, your charges stop the day you leave.



That is an awesome feature. The likes of Spark make this very complicated.

Fantastic, exactly the way it should be IMO (and exactly the way it is for most utilities). Great example of Electric Kiwi's customer-centric ethos.

Don't be surprised though if the telco apologists on here come out and tell you that being arbitrarily charged for services you don't use is great, actually 😋