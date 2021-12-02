Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandElectric Kiwi now retailing fibre
#290761 2-Dec-2021 14:50
Looks like Electric Kiwi is now retailing fibre...

https://www.electrickiwi.co.nz/broadband/

Wonder what infrastructure they are using?

Create new topic
mattwnz
  #2823273 2-Dec-2021 14:59
$80.60 per month by the looks of it for a 300/100 connection. Looks to be on par with many others on price.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2823285 2-Dec-2021 15:13
Interesting it is a per day price instead of per month billing...




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
cokemaster
Exited
  #2823295 2-Dec-2021 15:19
Why pay for extra days you don’t use? With us, if you move or switch, your charges stop the day you leave.


That is an awesome feature. The likes of Spark make this very complicated.




webhosting

mattyb
  #2823300 2-Dec-2021 15:26
FYI, just enquired and the router they are offering is a Netcomm NF18 CloudMesh:

 

 

 

https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF18MESH

 

 

 

 

liquidcore

  #2823305 2-Dec-2021 15:34
Given that they use DHCP and provide the same router as Slingshot, I'm going to take a guess and say they're using Vocus.

It's interesting they only allow customers that have existing fibre runs and not new connections.

antonknee
  #2823322 2-Dec-2021 16:17
cokemaster:
Why pay for extra days you don’t use? With us, if you move or switch, your charges stop the day you leave.


That is an awesome feature. The likes of Spark make this very complicated.

 

Fantastic, exactly the way it should be IMO (and exactly the way it is for most utilities). Great example of Electric Kiwi's customer-centric ethos.

 

Don't be surprised though if the telco apologists on here come out and tell you that being arbitrarily charged for services you don't use is great, actually 😋

boosacnoodle
  #2823324 2-Dec-2021 16:18
liquidcore: Given that they use DHCP and provide the same router as Slingshot, I'm going to take a guess and say they're using Vocus.

It's interesting they only allow customers that have existing fibre runs and not new connections.

 

This is because - from memory - Vocus charge for new connections.



cokemaster
Exited
  #2823334 2-Dec-2021 17:02
antonknee:

Don't be surprised though if the telco apologists on here come out and tell you that being arbitrarily charged for services you don't use is great, actually 😋



Perhaps we need to create a thread about all the “dirty” tricks that Telcos employ to get you to part with your money. ;) Certain telcos are more egregious than others. Status quo needs to be challenged.




webhosting

nztim
  #2823358 2-Dec-2021 18:06
My guess is resold Vocus, cannot find an ASN for them

slack0ne
  #2835908 20-Dec-2021 11:33
Threw them a few questions about this as I'm an existing customer:

 

  • Static IP for $0.33 per day
  • IPv6 Available
  • Service is through Vocus.

Overall seems competitive but nothing too crazy. Are the Vocus ISPs alright for performance generally?

cokemaster
Exited
  #2835920 20-Dec-2021 11:59
I understand Vocus are quite good these days and operate across both DHCP and PPPoE.

Definitely prefer them over Spark purely on peering and IPv6.




webhosting

rogercruse
  #2835987 20-Dec-2021 14:13
I'm a happy Electric Kiwi customer. I'm also a happy Vodafone customer. 

 

I'll stay happy with both companies and stay with both.

Create new topic





