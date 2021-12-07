How smooth/trouble-free are ISP swaps on Enable at the moment? I'm planning on switching but don't want run the risk stuck with no internet during the xmas break.
Cheers
R
What ISP are you with and which ISP are you moving to?
Linux:
From Bigpipe to Voyager with BYO Mikrotik router.
EASY
Bigpipe use PPPoE with no VLAN10 and the username and password can be anything@anything so you could load in your voyager username and password, then add a secondary interface to the PPPoE Dialer with VLAN10, then when the churn happens everything will just reconnect.
after the churn set your PPPoE to the VLAN10 interface as the primary