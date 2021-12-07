Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ISP swap on Enable.
#290819 7-Dec-2021 13:07
How smooth/trouble-free are ISP swaps on Enable at the moment? I'm planning on switching but don't want run the risk stuck with no internet during the xmas break.

 

Cheers

 

R

 

 

 

 

Linux
  #2825829 7-Dec-2021 14:10
What ISP are you with and which ISP are you moving to?

  #2825832 7-Dec-2021 14:16
Linux:

 

What ISP are you with and which ISP are you moving to?

 

 

From Bigpipe to Voyager with BYO Mikrotik router.

  #2826207 7-Dec-2021 19:22
EASY

 

Bigpipe use PPPoE with no VLAN10 and the username and password can be anything@anything so you could load in your voyager username and password, then add a secondary  interface to the PPPoE Dialer with VLAN10, then when the churn happens everything will just reconnect.

 

after the churn set your PPPoE to the VLAN10 interface as the primary



  #2826252 7-Dec-2021 20:41
I just moved from stuff to skinny and it went fine.

The biggest issue is getting your new ISP to tell them it's a customer transfer and not a new connection. As long as they are actually made aware of this you get no down time. If they aren't aware of it it can get messy but it's really the ISP at fault not sending them the right request.

