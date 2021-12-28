Once a Chorus ONT is installed to a property there is no restriction on if residential or business products can be ordered on it. This is not the same for all of the other wholesalers.

Getting the ONT installed (via a standard install process) may require a little bit of back and forward (especially for messy business addresses) however is perfectly achievable should you sign up with a provider who doesn't follow the "nah it's a business address, that's too hard for our residential provisioning team so lets make a policy against it" mind set.

Your best bet is to seek out a provider who put in the extra effort, typically that will be one of the smaller providers and the one mentioned above Voyager have one of the best reputations for this.