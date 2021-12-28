Hey guys.
We live on site at a commercial building, in a 2 bedroom apartment. We also run the business in the building, which I guess would be considered the buildings primary function.
We've asked Spark if we can change from our business account which is on 4g Wireless, to a new fibre connection (as its just become available in our area).
Spark have said as it is a commercial building, Chorus won't allow them to put us on a Personal plan, and that we will have to stay with the Business plan (which is $30+ more expensive per month, no free Netflix).
We don't need the business level of support, as all our eftpos terminals are 3g connected anyway, and it could operate without internet in here at all. We're looking at keeping as many costs down as possible.
Are spark being genuine with this? Any suggestions?
If we have to use a "commercial/business" plan we'll probably leave spark. Is there nything better around than what Orcon are offering for SME (the 6 months free).
TIA.