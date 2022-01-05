wickedlolipoo

Hi
Does anyone have any information regarding the internet outage around Mangere/Favona area up in auckland?
It's been down since 10am this morning and there hasn't been any update.
My ISP has no eta and its still down.
Thanks
Chorus had an attempt at a repair at 7:30pm which did not succeed. Latest update was 10pm which was that due to Health & Safety the work is unsafe to carry out in the dark and they will continue looking into it tomorrow.
Sounds like they think the OLT chassis is faulty
Service was marked as restored at 12:45pm