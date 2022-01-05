Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
South Auckland Fibre outage
wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


#293203 5-Jan-2022 22:34
Hi

Does anyone have any information regarding the internet outage around Mangere/Favona area up in auckland?

It's been down since 10am this morning and there hasn't been any update.

My ISP has no eta and its still down.

Thanks

danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2844019 5-Jan-2022 22:43
Chorus had an attempt at a repair at 7:30pm which did not succeed. Latest update was 10pm which was that due to Health & Safety the work is unsafe to carry out in the dark and they will continue looking into it tomorrow.




Linux
9014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2844022 5-Jan-2022 22:56
Showing on the Chorus outage map

wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


  #2844023 5-Jan-2022 22:59
May I know what caused the outage?

I am aware of the chorus outage map indicating of an outage however I've been looking at it every hour since 3pm today but no updates followed

I have work tomorrow so need to plan ahead that's all but the outage page had no info after 2'44pm.



danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2844031 5-Jan-2022 23:03
Sounds like they think the OLT chassis is faulty




wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


  #2844032 5-Jan-2022 23:05
Thanks

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2844070 6-Jan-2022 08:34
danfaulknor:

Sounds like they think the OLT chassis is faulty



They are not cheap!




danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2844553 6-Jan-2022 17:23
Service was marked as restored at 12:45pm




