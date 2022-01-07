Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Yet another poor installation of Chorus Fibre
Gordy7

#293229 7-Jan-2022 20:15
A family member in Green Meadows Napier went to dig the tough weeds in her garden and chomped through the fibre cable.

 

So much for the cable being buried at a good depth!

 

So much for the cable being so tough a spade wouldn't go through it!

 

I am surpised that no mechanical protection was placed over the cable!

 

A technician arrived within 24 hours and repaired the cable.

 

The technician advised taking photos in case of a billing dispute.

 

I don't think the family member should have to pay for damage to such a poor installation.

 

Below is one of the photos taken:

 

On the left is a concrete nib that seperates the grass berm and the garden.

 

Top right is where the concrete drive was grooved for the cable leading up to the house

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
  #2845012 7-Jan-2022 20:22
That is shocking and no way they should pay @ChorusNZ

Bung
  #2845031 7-Jan-2022 21:35
I pulled a long strand of Kykuyu grass out from under a neighbour's verandah and a long length of fibre like cable came with it. Neighbour wasn't concerned as it couldn't be the fibre, she'd seen them dig a trench elsewhere. I wasn't convinced and was able to show that the cable lying on the ground ended up in the ETP without going anywhere near where Chorus dug their trench.

raytaylor
  #2845277 8-Jan-2022 13:48
Happens regularly. 

 

I just suggest referring chorus / the isp to the following chorus doc (page 2 brownfields) and attach photos.
Chorus promised the ISP they would bury it at 200mm deep. 
Your installation agreement with the chorus scoping rep would also be for 200mm deep. 
If you have photos to the contrary, submit them to chorus/the isp if you get an invoice for the repair. 

 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14ZKWuYekzKTsP82awdE_Iw-kDqSsObUj/view?usp=sharing 

 

 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

