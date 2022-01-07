A family member in Green Meadows Napier went to dig the tough weeds in her garden and chomped through the fibre cable.

So much for the cable being buried at a good depth!

So much for the cable being so tough a spade wouldn't go through it!

I am surpised that no mechanical protection was placed over the cable!

A technician arrived within 24 hours and repaired the cable.

The technician advised taking photos in case of a billing dispute.

I don't think the family member should have to pay for damage to such a poor installation.

Below is one of the photos taken:

On the left is a concrete nib that seperates the grass berm and the garden.

Top right is where the concrete drive was grooved for the cable leading up to the house