Kiwifruta: NOW has very good customer service, best in the industry, I believe. Trustpower's retail side of the business, including the ISP network, and NOW are both owned by Mercury, the CEO of which is the ex-CEO of Trustpower. No idea if there are plans to merge the TP and NOW networks or RSP businesses, I left before the merger happened and I'll only mention things that are public knowledge anyway.

Still owned by Trustpower (will be renamed to Manawa Energy after the sale) for now. Trustpower will become another retail brand of Mercury after the sale has been completed.

Personally I think there is a bit of FUD about Trustpower that gets spread around these forums and kind of get lumped into the same category as the other power companies or new entrants who are trying to become ISP's by reselling others services (in some cases oversubscribed). Trustpower have been in the ISP game a long time now (mid 2000's), have their own established network, and have a competent ISP team. Currently they have the 5th largest market share in the ISP market! The sale to Mercury will likely grow their customer base even further.

I've been a customer of theirs a couple of times over the last 15 years, there has been a significant improvement of service since the early day's of Kinect and Trustpower's network now. Recent story, we moved house (to a new build without fibre/copper installed) immediately after moving from Level 4 to Level 3 lockdown, Chorus had a huge backlog of installation jobs, but Trustpower pro-actively loaned us a 4G wireless broadband router until we were able to be connected. I know other ISP's do this as well, but everytime I deal with their customer service team it has been a breeze. On our 900/450 fibre connection, there has been no noticeable issues or bandwidth constraints, or anything to really concern us about our connection. I even get very good speeds internationally.

As always though, for your power usage run the numbers through Powerswitch and compare the internet cost with other ISP's. The main reason we switched recently was the TV + soundbar deal, since we are low power users so the cost difference between Trustpower and the cheapest provider was very small (something under $100 a year) so made sense for us to get the appliance deal. If the power / internet is going to cost close to / significantly more than the value of the sign-up bonus would suggest looking elsewhere.