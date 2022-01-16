We moved house recently, and got a deal for broadband & power via Contact. I feel shameful for moving away from Spark for broadband but it was cheaper (and money talks in our household right now!).

So far service has been fine for both, so no worries there.

My question is: can I use the much nicer and better-equipped Spark Smart Modem (https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/broadband-help/spark-smart-modem-support) with the Contact fibre ONT? I tried to plug it in with the settings unchanged and, predictably, it didn't work. So wondered if there was something simple that needed changing?

TIA :)