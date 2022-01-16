Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Contact Fibre: can I use a different router than the supplied one?
#293354 16-Jan-2022 10:10
We moved house recently, and got a deal for broadband & power via Contact. I feel shameful for moving away from Spark for broadband but it was cheaper (and money talks in our household right now!).

 

So far service has been fine for both, so no worries there.

 

My question is: can I use the much nicer and better-equipped Spark Smart  Modem (https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/broadband-help/spark-smart-modem-support) with the Contact fibre ONT? I tried to plug it in with the settings unchanged and, predictably, it didn't work. So wondered if there was something simple that needed changing?

 

TIA :) 

  #2851364 16-Jan-2022 11:04
Hi, there should be no reason why not, however Contact uses DHCP/IPoE rather than PPPoE that spark uses, so you will need to change that

 

Cyril

  #2851374 16-Jan-2022 11:31
cyril7:

 

Hi, there should be no reason why not, however Contact uses DHCP/IPoE rather than PPPoE that spark uses, so you will need to change that

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

Alright cool, will try it later. Thank you :) 

  #2852447 17-Jan-2022 19:56
Can't see where to do it. Someone else on here said something about them being locked to PPPoE Vlan 10?

Would love to hear if someone's managed to unlock / change one of these Smart Modems to be able to acces IPoE



  #2852724 18-Jan-2022 10:27
They aren't locked to Spark's settings (PPPoE on VLAN 10) to my knowledge.

 

 

 

Example screenshots for an IPoE/DHCP/Automatic IP connection on VLAN 10:

 

 

 

  #2852796 18-Jan-2022 12:50
Lorenceo:

They aren't locked to Spark's settings (PPPoE on VLAN 10) to my knowledge.


 


Example screenshots for an IPoE/DHCP/Automatic IP connection on VLAN 10:






Alright! Awesome, that's exactly where I was going wrong. Thanks, will give it a go. 😎

  #2853048 18-Jan-2022 18:46
Lorenceo:

They aren't locked to Spark's settings (PPPoE on VLAN 10) to my knowledge.


 


Example screenshots for an IPoE/DHCP/Automatic IP connection on VLAN 10:






No idea what I'm doing wrong but this didn't work. It never detected the connection. 😭

