Shifting house on section, fibre needs disconnecting
#293397 18-Jan-2022 14:14
Due to some foundation works (pile-driving) required, my house will be jacked and shifted back on my section for a short amount of time, before returning and being placed back into the same spot.

 

I have overhead fibre running into the house, which will need physical disconnecting.

 

I know I could(should) have Chorus come and assist with this, but I'm trying to avoid multiple callout fees so wondered what any implications would be of me just cutting the fibre myself at the entry box into the house, then calling Chorus in (as an ONT move, for example) to re-splice it. When the techs came to move my ONT box, they seemed pretty rough and didn't show much care for the cable as they pulled it through the house.

 

Inside the entry-box, there seems to be excess optic cable (a few loops, as pictured). My thoughts are that if I take care of the cable (not bend or kink), and leave enough slack for the technician to cut a clean end and splice, then that shouldn't be a problem for them.

 

 

Tell me why I shouldn't, or what extra precautions I could/should take if doing this (what would a chorus tech do differently)?

Not sure whether this should be in DIY forum or here, feel free to move

  #2852945 18-Jan-2022 14:47
Do not touch it!, its not your network its theirs

 

Leave it to the professionals, and suck up the fees as part of your work

 

If its overhead my thoughts are actually pay for an OHUG (Over Head Under Ground) - This is much neater than conduit tacked down the side of the house

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2852957 18-Jan-2022 15:14
No no no no! If you cut it yourself, you will be paying even more in damage than what you would be paying for a relocation.

 

Speak to your service provider to get a quote and get it done properly. If they find you've tried to do it yourself, you will be liable for a BIG damages bill.

 

(Your image is not visible, by the way).

  #2852963 18-Jan-2022 15:22
Thanks for the heads up regarding the image. Hopefully this is better:

 



I just feel like I'm wasting resource to come out and snip a cable. I'll get in touch with BigPipe and see what they can help organize.

Thanks



  #2852966 18-Jan-2022 15:31
nztim:

 

Do not touch it!, its not your network its theirs

 

Leave it to the professionals, and suck up the fees as part of your work

 

 

I'd inform Chorus of the intention to disconnect and that I would need it reconnected (at my cost). I did that on a previous job, re-routing the fibre within the wall. In that case, they didn't obtain consent for the work, so they were on the hook for the costs regardless, but there was no objection to my cutting the fibre and re-routing it as per our requirements. If they know about it, it's not damage.

  #2852970 18-Jan-2022 15:42
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I'd inform Chorus of the intention to disconnect and that I would need it reconnected (at my cost). I did that on a previous job, re-routing the fibre within the wall. In that case, they didn't obtain consent for the work, so they were on the hook for the costs regardless, but there was no objection to my cutting the fibre and re-routing it as per our requirements. If they know about it, it's not damage.

 

 

Thanks for this, I'll check if BigPipe will entertain the idea.

  #2852971 18-Jan-2022 15:44
There's a lot more to it than just "snipping a cable", they potentially may remove the cable entirely and then resplice it/rejoin it in a different location.

 

I'm not a tech, but @InstallerUFB probably knows more about this than me. Also don't open that box you already have opened - it's sealed and says "do not open" with good reason.

  #2852973 18-Jan-2022 15:51
quickymart:

 

There's a lot more to it than just "snipping a cable", they potentially may remove the cable entirely and then resplice it/rejoin it in a different location.

 

I'm not a tech, but @InstallerUFB probably knows more about this than me. Also don't open that box you already have opened - it's sealed and says "do not open" with good reason.

 

 

 

 

I don't believe you could remove the cable entirely without first snipping it, there aren't many ways around that. Anyway - let's see what BigPipe say, thanks for all the advice!



  #2853047 18-Jan-2022 18:44
mulac:

 

Thanks for the heads up regarding the image. Hopefully this is better:

 



I just feel like I'm wasting resource to come out and snip a cable. I'll get in touch with BigPipe and see what they can help organize.

Thanks

 

 

 

 

That is a Fibre Termination Box (FTB) - also know as a external Test Point (ETP) in the copper world) 

 

This is Chorus property and is the point at which their external fibre (which ever type is used)  is splice connected to the internal cable (which ever type is used). and can be  also used to interconnect voice services ( some retrofit and older fibre installs) 

 

The "wires" in there are glass. The loops are in there to allow for it to be taken out so it can be respliced and put back in again. 

 

In this case it is Airblown fibre (ABF) through an Aerial microduct (in the middle) and Composite/hybrid internal cable (to the right).

 

Don't cut or dismantle anything - it is not yours or your providers but part of the chorus network.

 

Ask your provider to arrange for a Chorus tech to be temporary disconnect your service - they will have to dismantle the aerial ducting and coil it back to the pole (saving the fibre inside) then come back when the house has been reseated and put it back.

 

Hopefully the house is going back in the same location and the ducting and fibre doesnt have to be replaced. 

 

If anything gets cut (in particular anywhere else) you will have to pay for it to be replaced ( the ABF could be about 600-800m) 

 

 

  #2861754 4-Feb-2022 14:36
For anybody interested, I had chorus come and do the disconnection today. It was definitely as simple as I had expected, and exactly what I would have done. Simply cut the fibre with a pair of side-cutters, pulled it back out through the conduit and coiled it up then taped it to the power pole.



Do with that information what you will

Thanks all!

  #2861804 4-Feb-2022 16:17
Great, at least it was done properly. If you had tried it and damaged the network (which cutting the cable would have) the cost would have been far greater as a repair.

  #2915115 17-May-2022 14:31
Update for anybody still watching, Chorus have returned and reconnected my fiber, and I recently received the following from Chorus:

 

You have been identified as the person responsible for causing damage, and as a result, Chorus is holding you liable for the costs for this repair.

An invoice for the repair costs along with a full breakdown of the charges is included on the following pages for your review.

 

 

 

I have disputed the fee and after multiple too and fro, have reduced the fee to $170+GST (initial service request fee).  It would have been cheaper to cut the cable myself and pay for the damage repair, although like others have said you can't be sure what damage you might do so I am not recommending that option.

  #2915123 17-May-2022 14:41
What did they originally try and charge you for the cut and reconnect?

  #2915140 17-May-2022 14:59
Wait, so they came and did the disconnection for you, all by the book, then charged you for damage to their network? What?

  #2915173 17-May-2022 15:44
I think with him opening up the "do not open" box this has probably damaged the cable, hence the charge.

  #2915176 17-May-2022 15:47
wratterus:

 

Wait, so they came and did the disconnection for you, all by the book, then charged you for damage to their network? What?

 

 

 

 

This was my argument which eventually had it credited back to a second service fee cost.

The fee for a damage repair initially was $300.43

