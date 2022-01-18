Due to some foundation works (pile-driving) required, my house will be jacked and shifted back on my section for a short amount of time, before returning and being placed back into the same spot.

I have overhead fibre running into the house, which will need physical disconnecting.

I know I could(should) have Chorus come and assist with this, but I'm trying to avoid multiple callout fees so wondered what any implications would be of me just cutting the fibre myself at the entry box into the house, then calling Chorus in (as an ONT move, for example) to re-splice it. When the techs came to move my ONT box, they seemed pretty rough and didn't show much care for the cable as they pulled it through the house.

Inside the entry-box, there seems to be excess optic cable (a few loops, as pictured). My thoughts are that if I take care of the cable (not bend or kink), and leave enough slack for the technician to cut a clean end and splice, then that shouldn't be a problem for them.

Tell me why I shouldn't, or what extra precautions I could/should take if doing this (what would a chorus tech do differently)?



Not sure whether this should be in DIY forum or here, feel free to move