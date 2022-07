A few more points to consider:

First up, relevant information on channel use is contained in the RSM doc entitled 'Important information for users of Wi-Fi devices in the 5 GHz band'.

As part of the setting-up process, I would use the channel scan function on both your AP and client to find some clear channels (this feature can by found under 'Tools'). If you are in a rural location, then most of the band should be clear. If there is a WISP operating in ur area, then it is likely to be using spectrum between 5725 and 5865.

The screenshot of link shows that it is excellent and is providing maximum bandwidth for that 20Mhz channel width. As noted above, the link might be running a bit 'hot' - eg the signal levels are at the threshold of overwhelming the receivers on each unit.

You don't describe what the use-case is for internet the workshop - but if it is not being used for anything more than social media, email, web browsing, you-tube, or streaming, then you have plenty of capacity.

I'm figuring that you wanted to see if you could achieve the advertised '450Mbps' through put that is advertised for these units. However, by using an 80Mhz channel width, you are opening yourself up to increased noise and interference, especially if you use the spectrum between 5725 and 5865 GHz. This chunk of spectrum is used by WISP's for longer range point to point links. 5725 to 5865 is the only part of the GURL spectrum where users are permitted to use increased power levels to achieve stable links. IMHO, using an 80Mhz channel width between 5725 and 5865 represents poor practice and will quickly render 5GHz unusable for longer-range rural links (a tragedy of the commons issue).

My approach in this situation would be to chose a couple of channels between 5500 and 5725 GHz, because that spectrum is usually clear and in most cases, you will not interfere with either indoor Wifi (It is my experience that most domestic equipment defaults to the lower part of the band (5170 to 5350) ) or long-range links. Using Ubiquiti AC units, I can achieve maximum capacity in the DFS (lower power) portions of the band on links of up to about 1500m. If you are near a general weather radar site (Kaeo, Tamahunga, Mamaku, New Plymouth airport, Mahia, Outlook Hill (Wellington), Rakaia Trig, Blue Spur Range (Hokitika), Dunedin, and Invercargill Airport) - then keep clear of that part of the spectrum.

My experience is that Ubnt AC gear usually needs a CINR ratio of at least 30dB to achieve maximum throughput (ie the signal level needs to be at least 30dB above the noise + interference level.) You can get this info from the dashboard.