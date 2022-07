Im currently with 2degrees fibre which works fine in my current setup. $85 a month

1) Is there another Fibre company plan others would recommend that will allow me to save some dosh? stuff fibre?

2) Im moving properties and the fibre box is on ground level on one side of the house and the office is the next level up on the other side of the house (12m approx). What are my options here? WIFI, run a cable (quite difficult with setup)