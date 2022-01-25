Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DTS DNS issue - 25/1
clinty

#293478 25-Jan-2022 10:15
Just a heads up DTS are having an issue with their DNS server/s - techs are onsite, no ETA at present :)

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

nztim
  #2856049 25-Jan-2022 11:51
DTS used to be really good when Brendan was in charge - Their website is offline too




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

clinty

  #2856057 25-Jan-2022 12:24
As far as I can tell - it not affecting every connection, just some - from my client, its seems to be South island only at present, started yesterday afternoon 

 

 

 

Clint

nztim
  #2856060 25-Jan-2022 12:30
can you override DTS dns and use google 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 ?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



clinty

  #2856103 25-Jan-2022 14:30
Not on a site basis - DTS  managing the router and we don't have access - its complicated, the sites are mostly pubs and not all devices and sites are affected

 

Have workarounds in place where i can - if it is still ongoing much longer, will ask DTS to change the DNS on the routers to google till they resolve it

 

 

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

clinty

  #2856192 25-Jan-2022 17:35
Seems like its ns1.dts.net.nz that is down - the other two are responding to pings

 

Pinging ns1.dts.net.nz [202.68.93.40] with 32 bytes of data:
Request timed out.
Request timed out.

 

Pinging ns2.dts.net.nz [202.68.93.5] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 202.68.93.5: bytes=32 time=19ms TTL=56
Reply from 202.68.93.5: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56

 

Pinging ns3.dts.net.nz [202.68.82.78] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 202.68.82.78: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56
Reply from 202.68.82.78: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56

 

Not sure why they can't take NS1 out of the PPPoE/DHCP profile and everyone reboots to just use ns2 and ns3, or push ns1 to ns2's IP

 

Admittedly I have absolutely no knowledge of running an ISP level DNS, i'm assuming these are just pointing to load balancers :)

 

 

 

Clint

nztim
  #2856305 25-Jan-2022 19:51
clinty:

Not on a site basis - DTS  managing the router and we don't have access - its complicated, the sites are mostly pubs and not all devices and sites are affected


Have workarounds in place where i can - if it is still ongoing much longer, will ask DTS to change the DNS on the routers to google till they resolve it


 


Clint


 


 



Fortugate?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

clinty

  #2856307 25-Jan-2022 20:03
DTS uses Netcomm



clinty

  #2856415 26-Jan-2022 07:35
.. and we seems to be back online this morning :)

 

ns1 is responding to ping, their Website is back up

 

Clint

