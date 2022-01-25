Just a heads up DTS are having an issue with their DNS server/s - techs are onsite, no ETA at present :)
DTS used to be really good when Brendan was in charge - Their website is offline too
As far as I can tell - it not affecting every connection, just some - from my client, its seems to be South island only at present, started yesterday afternoon
can you override DTS dns and use google 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 ?
Not on a site basis - DTS managing the router and we don't have access - its complicated, the sites are mostly pubs and not all devices and sites are affected
Have workarounds in place where i can - if it is still ongoing much longer, will ask DTS to change the DNS on the routers to google till they resolve it
Seems like its ns1.dts.net.nz that is down - the other two are responding to pings
Pinging ns1.dts.net.nz [202.68.93.40] with 32 bytes of data:
Request timed out.
Request timed out.
Pinging ns2.dts.net.nz [202.68.93.5] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 202.68.93.5: bytes=32 time=19ms TTL=56
Reply from 202.68.93.5: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56
Pinging ns3.dts.net.nz [202.68.82.78] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 202.68.82.78: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56
Reply from 202.68.82.78: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56
Not sure why they can't take NS1 out of the PPPoE/DHCP profile and everyone reboots to just use ns2 and ns3, or push ns1 to ns2's IP
Admittedly I have absolutely no knowledge of running an ISP level DNS, i'm assuming these are just pointing to load balancers :)
DTS uses Netcomm
.. and we seems to be back online this morning :)
ns1 is responding to ping, their Website is back up
