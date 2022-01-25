Seems like its ns1.dts.net.nz that is down - the other two are responding to pings

Pinging ns1.dts.net.nz [202.68.93.40] with 32 bytes of data:

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Pinging ns2.dts.net.nz [202.68.93.5] with 32 bytes of data:

Reply from 202.68.93.5: bytes=32 time=19ms TTL=56

Reply from 202.68.93.5: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56

Pinging ns3.dts.net.nz [202.68.82.78] with 32 bytes of data:

Reply from 202.68.82.78: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56

Reply from 202.68.82.78: bytes=32 time=18ms TTL=56

Not sure why they can't take NS1 out of the PPPoE/DHCP profile and everyone reboots to just use ns2 and ns3, or push ns1 to ns2's IP

Admittedly I have absolutely no knowledge of running an ISP level DNS, i'm assuming these are just pointing to load balancers :)

Clint