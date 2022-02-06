I am looking to buy a backup VDSL modem (I have an NF4V which works well). I am using this in bridged mode, so I really only care about sync speed and reliability. As its a backup, I want to pick up something off Trademe or similar for peanuts. (My ISP jumps to "is the modem not working properly" as the first question when there was a recent fault. It turned out that my spare stopped working... In this case, however, it was a line fault).

If its relevant, I believe I am between 1.1 and 1.3km from the exchange, and I get sync speeds of about 50mb down and 10mb up on profile 17a.

It seems that the NF4V has been replaced by a number of other modems like the NF10WV, NF18ACV and no doubt others as well. Are these modems likely to perform as well as the NF4V with respect of sync? Are there

Relatedly does anyone know how the HG659 Vodafone branded modems perform and if I can use them with ISP's other then Vodafone?

David Go