What differences in sync speeds and reliablity on VDSL modems - particularly Netcomm gear?
davidgo2

Wannabe Geek


#293663 6-Feb-2022 12:38
I am looking to buy a backup VDSL modem (I have an NF4V which works well).    I am using this in bridged mode, so I really only care about sync speed and reliability.    As its a backup, I want to pick up something off Trademe or similar for peanuts.  (My ISP jumps to "is the modem not working properly" as the first question when there was a recent fault.  It turned out that my spare stopped working... In this case, however, it was a line fault).

 

If its relevant, I believe I am between 1.1 and 1.3km from the exchange, and I get sync speeds of about 50mb down and 10mb up on profile 17a.

 

It seems that the NF4V has been replaced by a number of other modems like the NF10WV, NF18ACV and no doubt others as well.  Are these modems likely to perform as well as the NF4V with respect of sync?    Are there

 

Relatedly does anyone know how the HG659 Vodafone branded modems perform and if I can use them with ISP's other then Vodafone?

 

David Go

Kiwifruta
  #2862498 6-Feb-2022 12:48
I know the NF18s are superior to the NF10s and NF15s.

The Draytek Vigor 130s in bridge mode were really popular with GZers on VDSL a while back.

nztim
NF Will give you a higher sync than the DV130 where as the DV130 will be more stable




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

raytaylor
  #2862703 6-Feb-2022 17:49
NF10s and NF15s.

 

Yep those two are junk. 

 

We had about a 50% return rate with the NF15ACV's




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost



nztim
  #2862778 6-Feb-2022 18:57
raytaylor:

NF10s and NF15s.


Yep those two are junk. 


We had about a 50% return rate with the NF15ACV's



Aren't they also only 100mbit?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

atomeara
  #2862801 6-Feb-2022 20:36
We use the Draytek Vigor 130 in bridge mode.

 

 

 

The tend to replace the power supplies they come with new "medical grade" ones as we have had issues in a few places where the factory default themselves when the power does funny things with the factory PSU.

 

Pretty bullet proof but we have had the odd one cook itself (prob a spike from the line)

 

 

 

We are seeing less customers with DSL these days as UFB is reaching most areas. We have also stop offering DSL in UFB / SFA (Specified fibre areas) as a backup with copper withdrawal rolling along now.

 

 

hamish225
  #2862934 7-Feb-2022 11:24
I've heard good things about fritz boxes See if you can get a pre loved 2 degrees one off trademe!




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

geekm
  #2863014 7-Feb-2022 13:28
Personally using the NF18V now as wanted to upgrade the NF4V and finding performance on VDSL pretty much the same.

 

 

Connection type:PTM

 

Connection Uptime:42D 1H 42M 50S

 

Line rate - upstream:1119

 

Line rate - downstream:18568

 

 

Mode: VDSL2

 

Traffic Type: PTM

 

Status: Up

 

Link Power State: L0

 

 

Downstream Upstream

 

Line Coding(Trellis): On On

 

SNR Margin (0.1 dB): 57 68

 

Attenuation (0.1 dB): 344 0

 

Output Power (0.1 dBm): 144 104

 

Attainable Rate (Kbps): 18654 1119

 

 

Now before anyone chimes in that I should be getting better speeds I'll explain.

 

 

My line wire lenght is 2.5km from the ISAM Cabinet. ISAM has Vectoring line cards.

 

Copper line is 0.63 all the way so hence the higher sync over 0.4 or 0.5 over same line length.

 

I was the Chorus IP/OP Fault technician for 11 years in this area so know what is what regarding the physical layer.

 

 

Go with the NF18V as your back up or another NF4V.

 

 

Either of these are the fastest and most stable sync on DSL I found over the years. I tried every modem out there when I was Diagnosing and Resolving DSL faults and these gave the best sync rates.

 

 

Forget the Draytek. In my test it would give 3-4 Mbps less sync on DL than the Netcomms.

 



nztim
2331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2864308 9-Feb-2022 19:16
Send private message

geekm:  Forget the Draytek. In my test it would give 3-4 Mbps less sync on DL than the Netcomms.

 

Totally Echo This here is stats on a 1900M line (draytek vs NF4V)

 

Draytek DV130

 

DIAGNOSIS PARAMETERS
ACTUAL BITRATE    
DOWNSTREAM    16.332 Mb/s
UPSTREAM    1.107 Mb/s
ACTUAL PSD    
DOWNSTREAM    -50.3 dBm/Hz
UPSTREAM    -37.9 dBm/Hz
USER TRAFFIC    
DOWNSTREAM    Detected
UPSTREAM    Detected
ATTAINABLE BITRATE    
DOWNSTREAM    16.23 Mb/s
UPSTREAM    1.106 Mb/s
ATTENUATION    
DOWNSTREAM    28.8 dB
UPSTREAM    12.2 dB
NOISE MARGIN    
DOWNSTREAM    5.8 dB
UPSTREAM    6.9 dB
OUTPUT POWER    
DOWNSTREAM    14.0 dBm
UPSTREAM    12.5 dBm
RELATIVE CAPACITY OCCUPATION    
DOWNSTREAM    100.0 %
UPSTREAM    98.0 %
LOOP ATTENUATION    
DOWNSTREAM    35.0 dB
UPSTREAM    12.2 dB
IMPULSE NOISE PROTECTION    
DOWNSTREAM    - Symbols
UPSTREAM    - Symbols
INTER LEAVING DELAY    
DOWNSTREAM    - ms
UPSTREAM    - ms
ACTUAL RETRANSMISSION MODE    
DOWNSTREAM    rtx.mode.in.use
UPSTREAM    rtx.mode.in.use

 

Netcomm NF4V

 

DIAGNOSIS PARAMETERS
ACTUAL BITRATE    
DOWNSTREAM    19.302 Mb/s
UPSTREAM    1.186 Mb/s
ACTUAL PSD    
DOWNSTREAM    -49.9 dBm/Hz
UPSTREAM    -40.0 dBm/Hz
USER TRAFFIC    
DOWNSTREAM    Detected
UPSTREAM    Detected
ATTAINABLE BITRATE    
DOWNSTREAM    19.778 Mb/s
UPSTREAM    1.185 Mb/s
ATTENUATION    
DOWNSTREAM    29.8 dB
UPSTREAM    12.3 dB
NOISE MARGIN    
DOWNSTREAM    6.2 dB
UPSTREAM    6.9 dB
OUTPUT POWER    
DOWNSTREAM    14.5 dBm
UPSTREAM    10.4 dBm
RELATIVE CAPACITY OCCUPATION    
DOWNSTREAM    99.0 %
UPSTREAM    99.0 %
LOOP ATTENUATION    
DOWNSTREAM    29.5 dB
UPSTREAM    12.3 dB
IMPULSE NOISE PROTECTION    
DOWNSTREAM    - Symbols
UPSTREAM    - Symbols
INTER LEAVING DELAY    
DOWNSTREAM    - ms
UPSTREAM    - ms
ACTUAL RETRANSMISSION MODE    
DOWNSTREAM    rtx.mode.in.use
UPSTREAM    rtx.mode.in.use

 

 

 

Interestingly the Line attenuation is 0.7db higher on the NF4V but the sync is 3mbps higher




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





