NglButiLoveTechnolog

Difficult contacting Sky fibre broadband regarding new connection
#293750 11-Feb-2022 14:06
I've tried emailing them on help@sky.co.nz and have tried calling their phone line but wasn't able to get any assistance. I started emailing them last week Monday and got no response so I emailed them yesterday and still nothing. I also submitted a support ticket on their page too on Monday. Tried to call their phone line yesterday but the wait time was too long (according to my phone, I waited 12mins which I think is quite long). Anyone else having difficulties reaching Sky broadband fibre? all I want to do is switch setup a new fibre connection with them. 

 

Edit: tried using their live chat but waited 7mins and the chat dialog keeps saying "An agent is on the way"...

  #2865473 11-Feb-2022 14:15
You need to wait till they answer! Not sure what you think anyone on Geekzone could do? This is not an official support channel

Edit: Sorry sounds blunt not meant to

  #2865481 11-Feb-2022 14:22
Linux: Yo tu need to wait till they answer! Not sure what you think anyone on Geekzone could do? This is not an official support channel

Edit: Sorry sounds blunt not meant to

 

Though, I have been waiting. Email: waited 1 week. Support Ticket: 4 days. Phone: Wait time too long - waited 12mins then went straight to work (I work at Maccas early morning). I guess I will keep on waiting for their reply. If no reply, I will just opt in with Stuff Fibre/Big Pipe.

 

P.s. I didn't post to expect Geekzone to magically make Sky Broadband fibre reply, I was simply asking the guys on Geekzone whether they experience this issue or not? 

  #2865483 11-Feb-2022 14:23
Hi, compared to many utilities etc, the times you are waiting 12min is not a long time, Put your phone on speaker and get on with work/chores and wait it out.

 

Cyril



  #2865489 11-Feb-2022 14:30
Maybe not the broadband provider for you then

12 minutes is nothing!

  #2865555 11-Feb-2022 16:23
Hey there sorry to hear that!

 

I've reached out to the leader of our care team and we'll organise for someone to reach out. I'll DM you for details.

 

Evan




Evan

 

Product Owner | Sky Broadband

