NglButiLoveTechnolog

I've tried emailing them on help@sky.co.nz and have tried calling their phone line but wasn't able to get any assistance. I started emailing them last week Monday and got no response so I emailed them yesterday and still nothing. I also submitted a support ticket on their page too on Monday. Tried to call their phone line yesterday but the wait time was too long (according to my phone, I waited 12mins which I think is quite long). Anyone else having difficulties reaching Sky broadband fibre? all I want to do is switch setup a new fibre connection with them.

Edit: tried using their live chat but waited 7mins and the chat dialog keeps saying "An agent is on the way"...