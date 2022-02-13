Hey people. My friend has a Google Wifi Gen 1, a Netcomm NF18ACV and a surveillance system. He had his internet set up by plugging the Netcomm into the ONT, then plugging the Google Wifi into the Netcomm's lan port. The surveillance system was also plugged into the Netcomm's lan port and he has a landline which was somehow in the Netcomm (can't remember :( ). His internet through Google Wifi was insanely slow even though he was on 950/500.



He had it set up like this for like a year and then I thought hmm maybe the problem is because the Google wifi isn't plugged directly into the ONT. So I took the Netcomm out of the ONT and plugged the Google wifi into the ONT. Nope didn't work. I reset the Google wifi and hooray, it worked.



Now the problem is... 1. If I plug the Netcomm into the Google Wifi's lan port, the internet on the Netcomm doesn't work. If I plug the Netcomm into the 2nd port of the ONT, (after searching why, I found out why) it doesn't work.



Now the other problem. I don't know how to set up the landline anymore. I've plugged the ASDL/telephone wire in the telephone port on the ONT and it doesn't light up on the ONT. I've plugged the ASDL wire in the telephone port on the Netcomm but it doesn't work. I'm not old enough to know this older technology lmao



The reason I need the Netcomm to work is so I can plug the surveillance system into the Netcomm and for the telephone to work. For some reason, I haven't tried plugging the surveillance system directly into the Google wifi lol. Help would be greatly appreciated.