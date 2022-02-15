Just wondering if anyone here had any experience dealing with Chorus trying to get something like this resolved.

We got fiber on our property way back in 2016 and after several months of wrangling (under the old shared driveway rules, things took longer) they finally sent techs out to install the fiber. The design I was provided was for trenching but their techs showed up and pinned the thing to the fence instead. Fast forward several years later, the fence was knocked over during a freak wind event.

We've been trying to get someone in to remove and build a new fence but they've stalled saying they won't touch anything until the fiber cable is "sorted". I called my ISP who lodged a fault to get a tech out to look at it who basically shrugged and said no can do other than to redo the whole lot or just do it yourself (costing me $199 cause he logged it as "not a fault"). Got back to Chorus who advised me to get the ISP to get a "moving a fence line" order in and then I was told this would cost me another $199. Doesn't feel right that I'm supposed to eat the cost here of a decision made by Chorus techs way back when that's finally come home to roost.