ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus issue - fibre cable on fence that was knocked over by weather
nuke737

Geek


#293809 15-Feb-2022 12:10
Just wondering if anyone here had any experience dealing with Chorus trying to get something like this resolved.

 

We got fiber on our property way back in 2016 and after several months of wrangling (under the old shared driveway rules, things took longer) they finally sent techs out to install the fiber. The design I was provided was for trenching but their techs showed up and pinned the thing to the fence instead. Fast forward several years later, the fence was knocked over during a freak wind event. 

 

We've been trying to get someone in to remove and build a new fence but they've stalled saying they won't touch anything until the fiber cable is "sorted". I called my ISP who lodged a fault to get a tech out to look at it who basically shrugged and said no can do other than to redo the whole lot or just do it yourself (costing me $199 cause he logged it as "not a fault"). Got back to Chorus who advised me to get the ISP to get a "moving a fence line" order in and then I was told this would cost me another $199. Doesn't feel right that I'm supposed to eat the cost here of a decision made by Chorus techs way back when that's finally come home to roost. 

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2868571 15-Feb-2022 12:31
@wheelbarrow01 one for you?

surfisup1000
Uber Geek


  #2868608 15-Feb-2022 13:59
They will pin their mistake on you.  They don't want to pay for it, and you will have to pay for it unless you have a better lawyer than them.  

 

Our fibre installation is half dodgy ... they buried half of it, but the other half has just been laid on top of our garden running between the plants. You can't see it, unless you are gardening then you have to be careful not to put a spade through it. 

Behodar
Uber Geek

  #2868662 15-Feb-2022 14:14
nuke737: The design I was provided was for trenching

 

Do you still have this archived somewhere? If Chorus didn't do the job to spec, and the issue is on their side of the ETP, then I'd argue that you shouldn't need to pay anything.



insane
Uber Geek

  #2868666 15-Feb-2022 14:30
Behodar:

 

nuke737: The design I was provided was for trenching

 

Do you still have this archived somewhere? If Chorus didn't do the job to spec, and the issue is on their side of the ETP, then I'd argue that you shouldn't need to pay anything.

 

 

From memory they ask you to sign the job off once completed, so they probably have that and the continued use for the last 5 years as acceptance of the design. No harm in asking but I think the OP is at their mercy - especially if the fence was not well maintained or not strong to begin with.

 

 

 

I had to put my foot down a fair bit and reject some of their 'design' choices as I wasn't going to have them cut across my concrete driveway for instance to save them some time - even though they pushed back heavily. As I get older I put up with less BS from others, otherwise you just get takes for a ride.

evnafets
Ultimate Geek

  #2868667 15-Feb-2022 14:40
What does "sorted" mean for the fibre cable in this instance?  The fencers are wanting to avoid the potential cost of 'damaging' the fibre cable - which would result in replacement at Chorus' "exhorbitant prices". 

So stupid question time - how much slack is there in that line tacked to the fence? 
Can you untack it, build a new fence and then reattach it?  

 

If its that microfibre ducting that is claimed to be extremely rugged it should hold out right? 😇

 

 

deadlyllama
Uber Geek

  #2868669 15-Feb-2022 14:40
nuke737's situation is bad enough. My expected future grumble is moving into a house where the previous owners had a bad fibre install and the new owners/tenants/etc just have to put up with microduct tacked along the fence / "buried" 2mm below the garden bed / etc.

 

How much does that $199 "moving the fence line" cover?  Can you get them to bury the microduct rather than tack it to the new fence?

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2868672 15-Feb-2022 14:48
Yup because the design was accepted as a "fence" install (you would have signed this off) its now your expense to get the fibre relocated

 

I made the chorus techs work hard to run it through the old copper pipe even though they said it couldn't be done (used the old copper lead-in as a draw wire at the risk of not having xDSL while it was done)

 

Fast forward 3 years our fence will soon need replacing and has a fibre tacked to it - Neighbours will be going through this pain




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



tchart
Uber Geek

  #2868723 15-Feb-2022 15:15
OMG this thread…

Another proud fence install home owner here.

Similar issue the techs could not locate the conduit exit so ran it up the fence. The fence is a rural style fence so sturdy I guess.

I tried to refuse the install but just needed to get it done - we suffered with ADSL and poor VDSL for 5 years and I was getting desperate.

To make the install look even worse our neighbours install was done a week before ours and also tacked on the fence. I asked them to push our fibre up the ruggedised black stuff but they refused saying other installers wouldn’t get paid!!!

Anyway now we have not 1 but 2 black conduits tacked on the fence.

I’m half tempted to just untack it and bury it along the fence line.

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2868758 15-Feb-2022 15:29
tchart: OMG this thread…

I tried to refuse the install but just needed to get it done - we suffered with ADSL and poor VDSL for 5 years and I was getting desperate.

 

 

In my case if the couldn't get it through the copper pipe I would have dug the trench myself and told them to come back

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nuke737

Geek


  #2868760 15-Feb-2022 15:31
Behodar:

 

nuke737: The design I was provided was for trenching

 

Do you still have this archived somewhere? If Chorus didn't do the job to spec, and the issue is on their side of the ETP, then I'd argue that you shouldn't need to pay anything.

 

 

I have an email trail with Wilson+Hurst when they were handling the scoping and a PDF with the proposed design. Not sure the 5 year thing holds up as it was a freak weather event that pulled the fence down so it could've happened at any time after the install. 

 

As for whether there's slack in the cable, the techs that ran the cable ran it in such a way that we cannot move the cable unless we dismantle the fence. Problem is nobody wants to dismantle the fence cause then they'll be liable to fix the cable if they damage it during the process. 

 

The $199 is the callout fee for whenever the ISP puts in an order which is not for a fault. Could cost more than that but the email trail I have with Chorus at the moment nor the communication from the ISP has a fixed on what it could cost on top of that. 

 

 

cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2868761 15-Feb-2022 15:36
nztim:

 

tchart: OMG this thread…

I tried to refuse the install but just needed to get it done - we suffered with ADSL and poor VDSL for 5 years and I was getting desperate.

 

 

In my case if the couldn't get it through the copper pipe I would have dug the trench myself and told them to come back

 

 

Exactly, after moving in to our current property Nov 2yrs ago, I spent a good part of my xmas holidays digging in 60m of conduit under a large metal'd drive and through three gardens through two level drops, under a woodshed.

 

End result, installers where at my house for <hr which also included pulling through 15m of conduit in my basement garage to the cabinet.

 

No way was I having anything on a fence or amoungst the undergrowth.

 

Cyril

quickymart
Uber Geek

  #2868946 15-Feb-2022 16:36
My query would be if this was done way back in 2016, why wait until now to raise it? I realise the fence fell over, but why did you not let them know you weren't happy with the install prior to this point?

nuke737

Geek


  #2868952 15-Feb-2022 16:47
A combination of being really tired of fighting for the install which took several months to get on and the process to lodge any complaint about it being unclear at the time. One has few options for recourse as they'll just redirect you back to your ISP.

Gordy7
Uber Geek

  #2868997 15-Feb-2022 17:25
Would the fence and fibre be covered by your house/property insurance?




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

quickymart
Uber Geek

  #2869003 15-Feb-2022 17:29
nuke737:

 

A combination of being really tired of fighting for the install which took several months to get on and the process to lodge any complaint about it being unclear at the time. One has few options for recourse as they'll just redirect you back to your ISP.

 

 

I think given it's been there so long now - seemingly without any issues - that to relocate it now after all this time will indeed be chargeable.

