outdoorsnz

Have Chorus scope visit scheduled in a few days time, which will be a nice upgrade from 23/1.4mbs.

At some point in the future, I'd like to put in a wall cabinet / rack mount to hold all the network gear plus a few raspberry pis etc.

As the VDSL jack point is at floor level, I'm assuming they will want to place the ONT etc in the same spot which isn't that tidy.

Lets say they install all the equipment behind cabinet / shelf at floor level give or take, and later on I decide to install a wall recessed cabinet much higher up at standing height for ease of access, is there enough cable excess to move things or do you need to get them out to relocate?

Also a tricky question. My property has two titled sections (house on one). At some point I might sell the separate section / title (rates paid for each). I'm hoping that each section had its own node point.

I could only locate a green marker on the berm on the other section. If this was the case, will they insist running fibre over this section to my house? Also big sealed drive way. Hoping it is simple and easy.