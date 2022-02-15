Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting Fibre Installed. Scope to Install Wall Cabinet Afterwards
outdoorsnz

#293819 15-Feb-2022 16:03
Have Chorus scope visit scheduled in a few days time, which will be a nice upgrade from 23/1.4mbs.

 

At some point in the future, I'd like to put in a wall cabinet / rack mount to hold all the network gear plus a few raspberry pis etc.

 

As the VDSL jack point is at floor level, I'm assuming they will want to place the ONT etc in the same spot which isn't that tidy.

 

Lets say they install all the equipment behind cabinet / shelf at floor level give or take, and later on I decide to install a wall recessed cabinet much higher up at standing height for ease of access, is there enough cable excess to move things or do you need to get them out to relocate?

 

Also a tricky question. My property has two titled sections (house on one). At some point I might sell the separate section / title (rates paid for each). I'm hoping that each section had its own node point.

 

I could only locate a green marker on the berm on the other section. If this was the case, will they insist running fibre over this section to my house? Also big sealed drive way. Hoping it is simple and easy.

nztim
  #2868936 15-Feb-2022 16:30
Hi There

 

if the titles were split after the initial build was complete then installing fibre on the second dwelling will be very expensive

 

if you want to flick me a DM with your Address I can see if both properties have a unique SAM ID / TLC

 

 




nztim
  #2868959 15-Feb-2022 16:55
Both Addresses have a unique SAM/TLC selling off the other property is no problem




outdoorsnz

  #2868989 15-Feb-2022 17:14
nztim:

 

Both Addresses have a unique SAM/TLC selling off the other property is no problem

 

 

Awesome, thanks for checking that out for me.



nztim
  #2869007 15-Feb-2022 17:44
so answer some of your other questions no you cant move the ONT once it is placed

 

I would get the cabinet installed before chorus arrive




Wheelbarrow01
  #2869260 15-Feb-2022 22:59
nztim:

 

so answer some of your other questions no you cant move the ONT once it is placed

 

I would get the cabinet installed before chorus arrive

 

 

Chorus can move the ONT a short distance for you after it is installed, but that is a chargeable service ($199-$299 approx depending on RSP from memory).

 

Much better to buy and install the cabinet first for sure. 

 

Note that the ONT doesn't have to be next to an existing jackpoint if you don't want it to be - some customers who still have a home phone require this though (eg when switching from copper voice to voice over ATA on the ONT, and they want to continue using the existing house wiring and jackpoints to plug their phones into). If you don't have a landline, then ONT proximity to jackpoints isn't really relevant.




outdoorsnz

  #2869473 16-Feb-2022 10:34
Wheelbarrow01:

 

nztim:

 

so answer some of your other questions no you cant move the ONT once it is placed

 

I would get the cabinet installed before chorus arrive

 

 

Chorus can move the ONT a short distance for you after it is installed, but that is a chargeable service ($199-$299 approx depending on RSP from memory).

 

Much better to buy and install the cabinet first for sure. 

 

Note that the ONT doesn't have to be next to an existing jackpoint if you don't want it to be - some customers who still have a home phone require this though (eg when switching from copper voice to voice over ATA on the ONT, and they want to continue using the existing house wiring and jackpoints to plug their phones into). If you don't have a landline, then ONT proximity to jackpoints isn't really relevant.

 



 

Thanks for the info @nztim and @Wheelbarrow01. Don't think I will have time (and budget) to get a sparky to install cabinet with power, so will have to work with that. Install is on the 24th, so not much time.

 

But one thing I do have is a spare larger size plastic power board cabinet with opening doors. What are the minimum size requirements?

 

My house is a L shape, so will get them to install right in the middle, perfect for wifi.

 

Another question. Current VDSL is aerial. Outside my house is a single power pole that only serves my house. Power goes up the pole from a transformer on the ground. As there are quite a few trees on and outside my property, my preference is to go under the ground. Which is only a short distance. Will they do this or insist taking the easiest / existing path?

insane
  #2869477 16-Feb-2022 10:42
I'd be asking them to install it where, or very close to where the cabinet will go, and make sure they leave enough slack to make it easy to work with in future. 



Spyware
  #2869488 16-Feb-2022 10:53
After you complete the civil works under your driveway at your time and expense you can have install shifted from aerial.




outdoorsnz

  #2869505 16-Feb-2022 11:13
Spyware:

 

After you complete the civil works under your driveway at your time and expense you can have install shifted from aerial.

 


Damn. Was hoping they would put the fibre under the ground / floor to save the risk of a tree falling over. Good thing though driveway is well out of the way, so just a short lawn garden and small foot path.

 

We will find out tomorrow :-)

nztim
  #2869509 16-Feb-2022 11:14
That will be an expensive OHUG

you can always reschedule your appointment and get a trench dug to the pole so all chorus have to do is lay it




