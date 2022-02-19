palmolive:

Kia ora,

I have been with MyRepublic for roughly a year, and they had a known fault on their network around the middle of last year at which time my connection became very unstable with latency spikes occurring pretty commonly. They have since "resolved" the fault, but the issue persists. I have lurked these forums and it seems the general consensus is to not touch MyRepublic with a 10-foot pole - after being gaslit by their customer support and banging my head against my desk trying to prove to them I'm not lying to them, I ended up buying an aftermarket router (ASUS AX3000) to see if this resolved the issue (spoiler: it didn't).

I am still unable to receive any meaningful support from them, and I think it is just time for me to switch to another ISP. I see 2 Degrees is a big favorite around here, but I am a software engineer in my day job, so although I have ~some~ networking experience, I still feel way out of my depth diagnosing this issue. I have tried pinging multiple international servers and have observed the spikes to 2500ms~ latency, but again, I'm not really sure what I'm looking for since as far as I know, I have no control over the way in which my packets are routed. I also ran a traceroute to one of the problematic servers and saw that the connection is timing out occasionally at the Equinix Sydney Exchange (45.127.172.74), an exchange that 2 Degrees also uses.

My main concern is that if this truly is the weak link, switching to another ISP that routes packets through the same (potentially) problematic exchange won't actually solve the problem I'm having. Again, it's been a while since I studied networking in university, so take my diagnosis with a grain of salt.

Does anyone have any thoughts on how to approach this? I am based in Wellington, if that makes a difference.