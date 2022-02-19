palmolive:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unstable connection with current ISP
#293879 19-Feb-2022 12:35
Kia ora, 

 

I have been with MyRepublic for roughly a year, and they had a known fault on their network around the middle of last year at which time my connection became very unstable with latency spikes occurring pretty commonly. They have since "resolved" the fault, but the issue persists. I have lurked these forums and it seems the general consensus is to not touch MyRepublic with a 10-foot pole - after being gaslit by their customer support and banging my head against my desk trying to prove to them I'm not lying to them, I ended up buying an aftermarket router (ASUS AX3000) to see if this resolved the issue (spoiler: it didn't). 

 

I am still unable to receive any meaningful support from them, and I think it is just time for me to switch to another ISP. I see 2 Degrees is a big favorite around here, but I am a software engineer in my day job, so although I have ~some~ networking experience, I still feel way out of my depth diagnosing this issue. I have tried pinging multiple international servers and have observed the spikes to 2500ms~ latency, but again, I'm not really sure what I'm looking for since as far as I know, I have no control over the way in which my packets are routed. I also ran a traceroute to one of the problematic servers and saw that the connection is timing out occasionally at the Equinix Sydney Exchange (45.127.172.74), an exchange that 2 Degrees also uses. 

 

My main concern is that if this truly is the weak link, switching to another ISP that routes packets through the same (potentially) problematic exchange won't actually solve the problem I'm having. Again, it's been a while since I studied networking in university, so take my diagnosis with a grain of salt.

 

Does anyone have any thoughts on how to approach this? I am based in Wellington, if that makes a difference. 

  #2871294 19-Feb-2022 12:39
Change ISP don't bang your head anymore

  #2871299 19-Feb-2022 12:53
Interesting, I did a tracert and this is the result I got ( Voyager )

 

 

I suspect it might not be you.

 

 

 

  #2871300 19-Feb-2022 12:54
Spin up another ISP on second port of ONT and test, try a few maybe.




  #2871432 19-Feb-2022 18:34
Interesting, although I'm not 100% sure about what I'm looking at. Are you implying the issue is likely with the ISP?

 

 

  #2871433 19-Feb-2022 18:34
This seems to be the most reasonable solution. I've got the ball rolling on migrating to 2 Degrees today.

 

Spin up another ISP on second port of ONT and test, try a few maybe.

 

 

This is a great idea. I've started the process of setting up a connection with 2 Degrees on the secondary port today.

 

Thanks for your help guys!

  #2871437 19-Feb-2022 19:07
You pretty much Hit the nail on the head in the first sentence!

 

Look at 2degrees or voyager Job done!

  #2871438 19-Feb-2022 19:13
That looks like the same issues we had in 2018 with Vocus and My Republic, I can tell you now its Not going to be My republics fault no matter what the outcome is or was, they will never admit the issue.

 

this is what it should look like

 

 

 



  #2871439 19-Feb-2022 19:17
From a 2 Degrees connection

 

  #2871441 19-Feb-2022 19:19
2degrees rock solid connections

  #2871442 19-Feb-2022 19:20
I will admit that the Customer service is starting to slip abit

 

 

  #2871445 19-Feb-2022 19:30
Result from MyRepublic user just for comparison.

 

C:\Users\Mytoy>tracert 45.127.172.74

 

Tracing route to 4826.syd.equinix.com [45.127.172.74]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  router.asus.com [192.168.1.1]
  2    16 ms    17 ms    16 ms  101-100-136-2.myrepublic.co.nz [101.100.136.2]
  3    45 ms    48 ms    45 ms  4826.syd.equinix.com [45.127.172.74]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

 

  #2872942 22-Feb-2022 20:30
Can confirm the same issue from a second Voyager connection.

 

@VygrNetworkMonkey While this personally doesn't concern me, any idea what's going on here?

