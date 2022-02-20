My FIL house has been sold and will be knocked down for development - whats the story with the ONT in the house ? Do we contact the ISP and advise of this and they'll get Chorus to collect the ONT before settlement date, or its up to the new owner to sort out and hope someone is about to let Chorus in to collect it (which I doubt there will be anyone onsite at this stage for some time), or it just gets demolished with the rest of the house ? :)

I'm happy to remove it myself and drop it off somewhere within reason if Chorus do want it back......

The house he is going to actually dosent have any internet at the moment but will be requested once he has the keys.....