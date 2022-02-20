Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#293893 20-Feb-2022 13:16
My FIL house has been sold and will be knocked down for development - whats the story with the ONT in the house ? Do we contact the ISP and advise of this and they'll get Chorus to collect the ONT before settlement date, or its up to the new owner to sort out and hope someone is about to let Chorus in to collect it (which I doubt there will be anyone onsite  at this stage for some time), or it just gets demolished with the rest of the house ? :)

 

I'm happy to remove it myself and drop it off somewhere within reason if Chorus do want it back......

 

The house he is going to actually dosent have any internet at the moment but will be requested once he has the keys.....

 

 




  #2871636 20-Feb-2022 13:19
I'd contact chorus directly and see what they say. It's in their interest to remove it properly, more so to ensure the fibre itself is disconnected and doesn't damage their cabinet when the house is pulled down and can be left in a usable state for reconnecting the new house once it's built. If you don't have an active service I doubt the service providers will care too much as it's not their equipment.

  #2871639 20-Feb-2022 13:29
The demo company asks the owner (and sign the dotted line to say its been done), to arrange all services be cut off and removed (unless you pay them to do it)

 

e.g. Cut and cap off drainage and water at the boundary, remove telephone and power cables to the boundary and "tie off" so to speak. 

 

 

 

If your not the new owner, then its not your problem.... and the demo company wont do any work until they are happy with sign off about getting things like this taken care of...else its their rear bottom when they cause damage to utilities infrastructure. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2871655 20-Feb-2022 14:06
Just spoke with ISP, they've confirmed its up to new owner to sort, so not my problem :)  

 

 

 

Thanks :)

 

 




  #2871744 20-Feb-2022 22:00
Ideally the new owner of the property would contact Chorus prior to demolition to have the ONT removed and the fibre cable pulled back and coiled at the boundary. In reality this almost never happens. The Chorus network records continue to show the address as being in a connectable state - which can have implications when a new house is built and then onsold, but the developer has failed to have the network reticulated into the new dwelling(s).

 

In this particular case, the new owner/developer will likely get in touch with Chorus Subdivisions at some stage to arrange fibre reticulation for all the planned/new units, but as the OP correctly stated, none of this is his or his FIL's responsibility.

 

 




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

  #2871806 21-Feb-2022 08:54
The developer has bought up about 6 houses in the block and wiping them all out for new townhouse complex from what we've heard, so Chorus trying to show it being connected could be amusing ;)

 

I'm going to assume the developer has been there, done that before, so will be aware of what they need to do - I just hate seeing useable tech getting destroyed etc :D

 

 




  #2872016 21-Feb-2022 13:49
xpd:

 

The developer has bought up about 6 houses in the block and wiping them all out for new townhouse complex from what we've heard, so Chorus trying to show it being connected could be amusing ;)

 

 

We had a similar situation occur at our current place. The original house on the section had an ONT installed, but was demolished prior to our place (along with three others) being built.

 

It took quite a bit of back and forth to get connected. Address database issues, damaged cabling in the street, details provided by ISP to Chorus not flowing through to the service company... Thank goodness for 4g, I guess.

