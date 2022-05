If it's not connected with an easily removable plug you might be wise to post a photo.

Assuming it is just for a landline connection, it was probably Chorus ticking a box to allow a landline at some point. Based on my parents experience, the Chorus tech said it was all wired up so all the existing phone jacks in the house would still work. Problem was it was internally wired but they didn't connect the ONT to the existing phone network with the cable you mention.

I didn't realise how it had been done so was tasked with calling the ISP for help. Turns out simply running the appropriate cable from POTS1 on the ONT to the phone jack livens up the network. I then tested then asked my Dad if he figured out how the mechanical bells in one of the corded phones still rung powered by a tube of light 🤣