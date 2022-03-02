Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandLooking for Orcon/MyRepublic users for some tests please!!
ckrewt

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#294049 2-Mar-2022 10:02
Send private message

Hey All!

 

I have been a Vodafone customer for years now but I'm looking at putting the 10G network at home to good use and upgrading to hyperfiber however for a job i trade futures which requires a good connection to the CME group servers located in Chicago. I just wanted to ask if some Orcon and MyRepublic customers could please give me some pings and speed tests just so I could make sure I'm not downgrading in terms of international connection pretty please? :)

 

The two IP addresses for pings are:

 

4.15.85.194

 

208.48.16.140

 

 

 

And for speedtest could you use "tzulo, inc" in Chicago, IL on speedtest.net

 

 

 

If some people on Orcon/MyRepublic could do this for me I would be super appreciative :)

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877537 2-Mar-2022 10:06
Send private message

Why MR ? They appear "cheap" for a reason...... just scan the forums.

 

 




ckrewt

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2877587 2-Mar-2022 10:10
Send private message

i assumed they had improved since last i checked :/ guess not? Hyperfiber providers list is quite short Orcon and MyRepublic being the only two I personally knew of so thought I would start there for tests and see which one came out on top

rb99
2371 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2877606 2-Mar-2022 10:34
Send private message

MyRepublic gigabit plan. One off test (I can do more) -

 

C:\Users\XXXXX>ping 4.15.85.194

 

Pinging 4.15.85.194 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=210ms TTL=240
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=209ms TTL=240
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=209ms TTL=240
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=209ms TTL=240

 

Ping statistics for 4.15.85.194:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 209ms, Maximum = 210ms, Average = 209ms

 

C:\Users\XXXXX>ping 208.48.16.140

 

Pinging 208.48.16.140 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=119
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=119
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=119
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=119

 

Ping statistics for 208.48.16.140:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 190ms, Maximum = 190ms, Average = 190ms

 

One off test (I can do more) -

 

Speedtest.net in Firefox (don't know how to get to Chicago in the Speedtest.net app), ethernet -

 

ping - 174ms

 

download 130mbps

 

upload - 45mbps

 

Note I just changed to Cloudflare DNS from Google yesterday to have one that (says it) blocks malware and adult sites, don't know if that affects anything.




rb99



ckrewt

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2877623 2-Mar-2022 11:05
Send private message

thank you so much for that i appreciate your time @rb99

rp1790
595 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2877657 2-Mar-2022 11:58
Send private message

Ping tests

 

 

 

This is on an Orcon 1Gb connection but testing on my Wi-Fi and down the end of the house so not an ideal test for speed.

 

 

yourthegoose
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2877685 2-Mar-2022 12:17
Send private message

Lower North Island, UFB Gigantic Unlimited with Orcon.
*****
Pings:

 

C:\Users\XXXXXX>ping 4.15.85.194

 

Pinging 4.15.85.194 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=212ms TTL=240
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=213ms TTL=240
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=211ms TTL=240
Reply from 4.15.85.194: bytes=32 time=212ms TTL=240

 

Ping statistics for 4.15.85.194:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 211ms, Maximum = 213ms, Average = 212ms

 

C:\Users\XXXXXX>ping 208.48.16.140

 

Pinging 208.48.16.140 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=187ms TTL=118
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=187ms TTL=118
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=187ms TTL=118
Reply from 208.48.16.140: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=118

 

Ping statistics for 208.48.16.140:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 187ms, Maximum = 190ms, Average = 187ms

***

 

Speedtest

 

TEST_DATE 3/02/2022

 

TIME_ZONE: 12:13 GMT

 

DOWNLOAD_MEGABITS: 80

 

UPLOAD_MEGABITS: 3.89

 

LATENCY_MS: 186

 

SERVER_NAME: Chicago  IL

 

DISTANCE_MILES: 8350

 

CONNECTION_MODE: Multi

 

SERVER_COUNT: 1

dt

dt
1071 posts

Uber Geek


  #2877759 2-Mar-2022 14:04
Send private message

you wont need the bandwidth of hyperfibre for futures trading, what you want is a reliable internet connection. hyperfibre wont perform and better than a gigabit connection for your use case. 

 

Focus on business connectivity which will give you quicker resolution on issues to get you back and running as fast as possible, some providers like Orcon also provide 4g failover on their business plans to keep your down time to an absolute minimum. 



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2877773 2-Mar-2022 14:18
Send private message

Yeah Hyperfibre is pretty much overkill for 97% of consumers out there unless you are doing a LOT of large transfers or running an ISP off it :D

 

But hey, if youve got the money to burn, go for it ;)

 

 




