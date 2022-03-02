Hey All!

I have been a Vodafone customer for years now but I'm looking at putting the 10G network at home to good use and upgrading to hyperfiber however for a job i trade futures which requires a good connection to the CME group servers located in Chicago. I just wanted to ask if some Orcon and MyRepublic customers could please give me some pings and speed tests just so I could make sure I'm not downgrading in terms of international connection pretty please? :)

The two IP addresses for pings are:

4.15.85.194

208.48.16.140

And for speedtest could you use "tzulo, inc" in Chicago, IL on speedtest.net

If some people on Orcon/MyRepublic could do this for me I would be super appreciative :)