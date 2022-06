So my Router blew up today, - i couldn't help but notice my fibre box had an antenna on it. - So i had a quick look at the back of it and it had wifi credentials.

Had I a quick read up and apparently it's Optical network terminal type 300. - Which supports router/wifi

So i tried to hook it up, and it wouldn't work.

My question is, - Have Chorus disabled the functionality of it being used as a router or even just as wifi?