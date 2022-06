Hi all,

We have two staff WFH on Starlink.

Azure MFA push notifications are intermittently not working since earlier in the week, and have completed failed since this morning.

If we check the Microsoft authenticator logs, yesterday we were reported as logging in from Canterbury, and from 8:50 this morning Microsoft identifies our public IP as Boise, Idaho.

Upshot is staff can't log into systems with Microsoft Azure push notifications.

Anyone else with similar issues?