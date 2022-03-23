Hi all, bit of an odd one but wondered if anyone can walk me through the process to correct this.

I have bought an apartment in a reasonably new apartment block and have realised that the developer has made a huge c***-up with our addresses in different databases. I'm now on the body corporate committee and have been tasked with trying to resolve the outstanding issues as there is confusion for all residents.

Basicially the Chorus address database addresses do not match the Auckland Council legal addresses assigned to each unit. Everytime a new resident moves into the property and tries to get broadband connected this causes a lot of confusion as they are unable to find their apartment unit in ISP's address checkers or even on the Chorus address checker itself.

I reached out to Chorus, but they have told me that I need to lodge the address correction directly with my RSP. However, this will only fix my address, not all units in our apartment building. Chorus have still insisted that the address correction has to be requested by an RSP and can't come directly from an individual or body corporate.

Is an RSP able to request an entire apartment building's addresses to be corrected in the Chorus database? If so, should I just go to my RSP and ask? Will the lovely customer service rep even know how to action this sort of request, and would they even bother?

If anyone is familar with this process and is willing to help out, feel free to reach out to me via PM!