We're in Swannanoa and put up with ADSL for many years, but the burden of everyone WFH when Covid first hit in March '20 crippled the system and we had no option but to switch to Spark wireless rural broadband.

I was sceptical at first, but it works pretty reliably and at best we get 100Mbs DL but in peak times that drops to 30 - 40 Mbs DL. Mind you, we're pretty close to the Spark transmitter on the corner of North Eyre Road and Browns Road.

The only problem we've had is that the Spark / Huawei B618S router now needs to be re-booted weekly to prevent it dropping the signal, but its a 2 year old router now and is resolved anyway by a $20 auto timer from Bunnings. From a networking perspective, you can't put the original B618S in bridged mode so I've had to run it with a DMZ and give the WAN interface on the EdgeRouter a static IP. It took a while for me to get it sorted, but with great help from the GZ community back then, I managed to get there and the system is generally rock solid.