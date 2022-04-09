Hi all

After being on Vodafone fibre for 6 years we decided to move to contact energy and check out the 1000 down 500 up fibre plan. This was a massive mistake.

6am and I'm lucky to get 50mbps download. I have screenshots of results showing 4mbps download.

For the first time in 6 years my youtube buffers, game latency goes from 40ms to 170ms then back to 40, then 120, then 150ms.

For the first time in 6 years I'm frustrated with internet speed like we all used to be during dial up / early broadband days.

They seem to use "Devoli" as their provider and they have scathing reviews on Google.

To conclude, I'd recommend this service to nobody.

PS: No it's not my setup, I'm an absolute nerd and every corner of our house gets 700mbps on wifi 6 and 950 down on ethernet when I was with Vodafone and the equipment hasn't changed. If I'm super lucky Contact Energy will randomly give me 950 down on cable and 700 on wifi but 2 minutes later back to 10 down 2 up.

Cheers