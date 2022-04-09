brickman14nz:

I have recently moved house in Auckland and have spent 3 months trying to get Chorus to 1. connect up fibre or 2. reconnect a damaged copper cable that was broken when a storm took out the power pole outside my house.

Orcon/Slingshot have advised VDSL as a fallback saying Chorus can take up to a year to connect a 10m fibre cable but even this seems not possible.

I call them every day to report network damage and every day the ticket is closed as 'resolved' with technician notes despite the fact that no one ever comes to the address. I work from home and look out over the cable and power pole but cannot get anyone at Chorus to care!

Chorus appear to have an absolute service monopoly but do not seem to care about providing the 'service' part... their call centre staff also appear to have no concerns about the tickets being fiction and there appears to be no quality assurance over their network of subcontracted subcontractors.

Can anyone suggest an alterative internet option? I'm using Vodafone 4G at present but it's slow.

Any advice gratefully received! I be more than happy to pay any passing Chorus tech cash to get this resolved