Hi all,

2degrees has informed me that a /29 subnet has been added to my fibre connection account, in addition to the existing single static IP.

However, despite trying numerous configuration options, I can't seem to get those added addresses live. I'm not even sure whether 2degrees is routing the /29 addresses properly to my connection, and their Tier 2 helpdesk is not answering calls or emails.

What I've tried:

Power-cycling the ONT and 2degrees modem to force reboot/reconnect. Modem comes up with just the static IP

Adding the /29 range into the 2degrees modem as an 'ISP-issued subnet'. These still do not appear in my connection

Bypassing the 2degrees modem altogether, and instead connecting to the ONT directly with a VyOS firewall/router (v1.3), with the outward ethernet interface eth0 set to use VLAN 10, and a PPPoE interface configured to use this

Manually adding the /29 range into the PPPoE interface. I can (of course) ping the /29 addresses locally, but nodes external to 2degrees can't ping in or connect to any of the /29s. Outside can definitely ping and connect to my static IP. And yes, I've set up the applicable NAT rules within my router, so if any packets are actually coming in with respect to the /29 IPs, I would see them

I would expect, in both the "via 2degrees modem" case, and the "direct connect from VyOS router" case, that configuring the PPPoE for DHCP would result in the 2degrees side pushing the /29 subnet in addition to the existing static IP.

However, the /29 addresses are still not appearing when I view the network interfaces.

I note that my VyOS box is successfully connecting to 2degrees, and getting traffic in and out to/from my static IP.

Has anyone else here managed to get a /29 subnet up on their end?

All help appreciated.

Cheers

David