Am with contact for fibre internet and as you all know speeds for 100/20 were upgraded to 300/100 in most areas (except Northpower according to their website) of the country around December.



Well I am on the Tuatahi network which was upgraded but never bothered to check if it actually happened as never had a ‘need for speed’ over and above what was actually being provided.



I decided to do a speedtest recently and lo and behold would always get a hard 100/20, happened all the time and over gigabit ethernet so no dodgy wifi holding it back, so give them a call and they make me prove i was told that a speed upgrade was happening (screenshot of invoice from november with a blurb). They then do something at their end and hey presto 300/100, they do admit my speed was never changed.



Maybe i am not the only one.