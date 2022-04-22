Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums New Zealand Broadband With Contact? - you may want to check this…
Tikksta

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295770 22-Apr-2022 07:13
Am with contact for fibre internet and as you all know speeds for 100/20 were upgraded to 300/100 in most areas (except Northpower according to their website) of the country around December.

Well I am on the Tuatahi network which was upgraded but never bothered to check if it actually happened as never had a ‘need for speed’ over and above what was actually being provided.

I decided to do a speedtest recently and lo and behold would always get a hard 100/20, happened all the time and over gigabit ethernet so no dodgy wifi holding it back, so give them a call and they make me prove i was told that a speed upgrade was happening (screenshot of invoice from november with a blurb). They then do something at their end and hey presto 300/100, they do admit my speed was never changed.

Maybe i am not the only one.

Linux
9045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905177 22-Apr-2022 07:17
NorthPower customers do not automatically get the upgrade from 100/20 to 300/100

RSP need to request a speed change but this request needs to come from the customer

CYaBro
3818 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2905178 22-Apr-2022 07:19
Not just Contact.
I had a customer recently with Voyager (in a northpower fibre area as well) who got the email to say speed had been upgraded since December.
Speed tests showed it was still on the old speed.
Quick call to voyager support, who did a quick check on their end and confirmed, and it was sorted.

Tikksta

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2905179 22-Apr-2022 07:21
I Am in Tuatahi First fibre area, but contact never upgraded Northpower customers and still supply a a 100/200 service to them.



Linux
9045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905180 22-Apr-2022 07:28
My example was a 2degrees customer and 2degrees customer service insisted they were on a 300/100 profile on the NorthPower side and 2degrees side and it must be a fault on the customers side the rep even told me they checked with NorthPower using some tool called ' Fred '

Sent DM to a Geekzone user that works for 2degrees and following day the speed was rock solid 300/100 and 2d staff member confirmed the speed was set to 100/20 on the NorthPower side and 300/100 2degrees side

insane
3021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2905185 22-Apr-2022 08:26
Linux: ... the rep even told me they checked with NorthPower using some tool called ' Fred '


I always thought Fred was a bit of a tool 🤣

