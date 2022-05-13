Hi all!



I have been a Vodafone (ISP) customer for a long time. I have hit the wall with them and am going to change to a new ISP.



My problem with Vodafone is that the customer support is awful. It's not just bad, it's surreal and depressing. I am not exaggerating to say that I hate calling Vodafone more than almost anything. I dread it. Imagine making a customer feel like that? (And I'm not a super sensitive person).



It seems that I get either incomprehensible advice, simply wrong advice, disconnected, or some other significant inconvenience every time I call them (which is usually about 10 times a year). For example, I had a fibre line fault recently. I had an operator categorically telling me a call out had been booked. I relied on that for a week. Then a follow up operator a week later categorically told me nothing at all had been booked. In the course of the same series of calls I had two disconnections, all in my last 5 calls. (To be fair the problem was sorted and Chorus eventually came).



Since I don't call Vodafone that often, and since asking Vodafone to do anything is so difficult, I previously hadn't made the effort to change, but now I am going to. They said they would fix the problem and move the call centre to NZ. They clearly didn't do this. I'm out.



I don't mind paying more for clear, accurate, diligent, NZ based service on both the billing and technical side. I want support from people who understand the issue, understand the steps need to address the issue, and implement steps within the indicated time. I want to end a call with some confidence that the promised outcome will be delivered.



Can someone suggest a new ISP for me? My technical needs are pretty simple, a stable unlimited fibre plan. If your ISP meets these service and technical criteria please let me know?



Unfortunately, I am close to certain that leaving Vodafone will give rise to another nightmare interaction, but thankfully it will be for the last time!













