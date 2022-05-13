Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Changing ISP from Vodafone - ISP with best service - May 22
13-May-2022 08:37
Hi all!

I have been a Vodafone (ISP) customer for a long time. I have hit the wall with them and am going to change to a new ISP.

My problem with Vodafone is that the customer support is awful. It's not just bad, it's surreal and depressing. I am not exaggerating to say that I hate calling Vodafone more than almost anything. I dread it. Imagine making a customer feel like that? (And I'm not a super sensitive person).

It seems that I get either incomprehensible advice, simply wrong advice, disconnected, or some other significant inconvenience every time I call them (which is usually about 10 times a year). For example, I had a fibre line fault recently. I had an operator categorically telling me a call out had been booked. I relied on that for a week. Then a follow up operator a week later categorically told me nothing at all had been booked. In the course of the same series of calls I had two disconnections, all in my last 5 calls. (To be fair the problem was sorted and Chorus eventually came).

Since I don't call Vodafone that often, and since asking Vodafone to do anything is so difficult, I previously hadn't made the effort to change, but now I am going to. They said they would fix the problem and move the call centre to NZ. They clearly didn't do this. I'm out.

I don't mind paying more for clear, accurate, diligent, NZ based service on both the billing and technical side. I want support from people who understand the issue, understand the steps need to address the issue, and implement steps within the indicated time. I want to end a call with some confidence that the promised outcome will be delivered.

Can someone suggest a new ISP for me? My technical needs are pretty simple, a stable unlimited fibre plan. If your ISP meets these service and technical criteria please let me know?

Unfortunately, I am close to certain that leaving Vodafone will give rise to another nightmare interaction, but thankfully it will be for the last time!







  13-May-2022 08:44
The feedback on here suggest Voyager are probably the best in terms of service

  13-May-2022 08:51
Been pretty pleased with 2Degrees and had no issues signing up for another 12 months with 6 months free of Neon and Prime. They also sorted the discount that had not been applied for over a year for having a mobile plan with them. 

  13-May-2022 09:11
I've probably only ever had to phone Orcon less than 5 times in the last 12-13 years and they have been exceptionally good with their NZ based service desk. last time I did call them it turned out to be a fibre outage in the area and I got a txt from them notifying me when it had been resolved which I thought was great little touch. 

 

They have active staff on this forum as well which are always very helpful too

 

There's an option if you pay an extra $15 a month you can receive priority service - not sure it's really worth it though as I dont ever recall waiting long

 

 

 

About Priority Support

 

 

 

To ensure you jump the queue, you'll need to provide us with your phone numbers that you'll be calling our helpdesk from. You can add them during sign up or through My Orcon. We'll prioritise calls from those numbers. We'll also prioritise emails from address we have on record. If a technician is required to fix a fault at your address, you'll jump the queue and get the next available engineer onsite (and we'll bear the costs of prioritising with them). However we can't guarantee any specific resolution time-frames.

 

 



  13-May-2022 09:22
Are you having problems with Vodafone in regards to performance or faults? - Generally you don't need to interact with them.

 

Since they are an IPoE ISP, I would suggest another IPoE ISP if you are wanting to use you existing hardware. (Vocus, Sky)

 

If you don't mind using the ISP supplied router, then I would definitely recommend 2D or Voyager. (they are PPPoE ISP's)

 

 

 

Sometimes switching can be a nightmare, make sure after you leave VF, you call them AFTER the switch to ensure your account is cancelled.

 

 

  13-May-2022 09:23
I use 2degrees and have no problem. They use CGNAT so if you host any service then you will need a static IP.

 

Voyager is also well regarded.




  13-May-2022 09:53
Hi all, Thanks for the input.

 

In response to the query above - yes the actual Vodafone internet service itself is fine, it's just all contact with the company that is awful. But that dynamic is not acceptable to me. I want to give my money to a company that enables meaningful engagement with it, on the occasions that it is required. In my view it is not acceptable to boost revenue by slicing customer service budget to the absolute bare minimum, giving rise to years of atrocious customer service provided by unfit offshore contractors. 

 

Looks like Voyager and Two Degrees are worth a serious look, thanks all!

  13-May-2022 10:14
I switched from Vodafone HFC to 2 degrees Fibre in January 2020 with a deliberate overlap, HFC and fibre both operational for a couple of weeks, to minimise disruption. I have no use case for a static IP4, and no problems with their implementation (PPPoE, CGNAT, etc) - it just works for me. The FritzBox is reliable, still the same one they supplied when I signed up.

 

I've only contacted 2degrees broadband customer service once, a day or two after installation when I still wasn't on 900/400 speed yet (but that may have been unnecessary and just my impatience, perhaps it would have happened automatically within an extra day anyway) and it was a far better experience than any customer service interaction I ever had with Vodafone.

 

 



  13-May-2022 10:29
If you are already subscribed to Sky, consider bundling their broadband with it.  

 

Haven't had to call customer service much with them, but when I have the issues have been resolved swiftly and easily.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  13-May-2022 14:44
I am an existing Voyager customer moving to Sky because of the price and the likelihood that the new Sky 'decoder' will offer internet delivery as an alternative to Satellite.  With Voyager I had excellent service from them and prior to that with Orcon.  I moved from Orcon because they required contracts even for a customer of 15+ years.




  13-May-2022 15:05
Another vote for Votager here, have had to call them once in two years, and the service was great - and that was to get a static IP.

Interesting comment - I use a non-isp router with Voyager and have had no problems.


  13-May-2022 15:21
People have their own routers which work just fine, however if something goes wrong then don't expect support.

 

A number of people here will always recommend the ISP router in the majority of cases. 

  14-May-2022 10:08
I think either you were extremely lucky, or that was a long, long time ago before Vodafone started outsourcing customer support calls.

  14-May-2022 11:02
I think either you were extremely lucky, or that was a long, long time ago before Vodafone started outsourcing customer support calls.

 

 

Confused, Voda and Sky, different are they not.

 

I am with Sky, its a no brainer as we have their TV service with two decoders, so its a deal too good to pass. I have not needed to contact them.

 

Other positive, being based on Vocus's infrastructure its a dual stack connection, ie both pppoe and dhcp work. The performance this far (approx 9months) has been excellent.

 

Cyril

  14-May-2022 11:07
I can also recommend Skinny Fibre (having been with Vodafone and 2Degrees previously for Fibre).

 

Skinny may lack phone support but have other methods if support is needed, I've never needed any support from them. Also no capacity restraints, get full gigabit speeds at peak times, to local and international sites.

 

They also have some amazing offers in the market, I joined with 6 months free on a 12 month contract, the equivalent of paying $49 per month for Gigabit fibre (delivered over the Spark Fibre network).

 

I believe they currently have a 4 month free offer.

  14-May-2022 11:59
I think you're right cyril 😕

