Is there a junction inside a Chorus Fibre/UFB external termination point/ETP?

Background: We have an aerial install of Chorus fibre. Lamppost --> Bargeboard --> mismatched conduit under the eaves and down the front of the house --> ETP --> inside.

The biggest issue is that Chorus has used stainless steel screws with galvanised saddles for the conduit. We live coastal and it would seem that there is enough galvanic corrosion to rust the bejaysus out of the saddles. This is _super_ annoying since I did point this out at the time of the install and offered to let them use some SS saddles I already had, but they wanted to use their ones. At the time I let it slide since I just really wanted fibrey goodness but am regretting that now.

Ideally I want to disconnect the fibre cable, unthread it from the conduit, and tuck it safely out of the way. Then remove all the conduit and saddles and treat the rust stains on the paintwork properly, then put up new saddles that aren't going to rust. I could swap the saddles 1:1 without unthreading the fibre cable, but there isn't enough slack in the install to get it out of the way sufficiently to treat the rust staining on the paintwork. And while I'm at it I would also like to replace the mismatched conduit with something less OCD-triggering.

But this all relies on there being some kind of junction in the ETP that can be temporarily disconnected. We previously had Telstra/Vodafone fibre and that just had an f connector in the junction box that could be unscrewed. Is there an equivalent junction inside a Chorus Fibre ETP or is it a straight run of cable?

And pushing my luck (I strongly suspect I know the answer to this, but thought I'd better check before booking Chorus), is it user serviceable, or is special Chorus skills/equipment required?