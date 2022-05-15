Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus Fibe/UFB ETP - is there a junction inside?

mdf

mdf

3078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#296023 15-May-2022 11:58
Is there a junction inside a Chorus Fibre/UFB external termination point/ETP?

 

Background: We have an aerial install of Chorus fibre. Lamppost --> Bargeboard --> mismatched conduit under the eaves and down the front of the house --> ETP --> inside.

 

The biggest issue is that Chorus has used stainless steel screws with galvanised saddles for the conduit. We live coastal and it would seem that there is enough galvanic corrosion to rust the bejaysus out of the saddles. This is _super_ annoying since I did point this out at the time of the install and offered to let them use some SS saddles I already had, but they wanted to use their ones. At the time I let it slide since I just really wanted fibrey goodness but am regretting that now.

 

Ideally I want to disconnect the fibre cable, unthread it from the conduit, and tuck it safely out of the way. Then remove all the conduit and saddles and treat the rust stains on the paintwork properly, then put up new saddles that aren't going to rust. I could swap the saddles 1:1 without unthreading the fibre cable, but there isn't enough slack in the install to get it out of the way sufficiently to treat the rust staining on the paintwork. And while I'm at it I would also like to replace the mismatched conduit with something less OCD-triggering.

 

But this all relies on there being some kind of junction in the ETP that can be temporarily disconnected. We previously had Telstra/Vodafone fibre and that just had an f connector in the junction box that could be unscrewed. Is there an equivalent junction inside a Chorus Fibre ETP or is it a straight run of cable?

 

And pushing my luck (I strongly suspect I know the answer to this, but thought I'd better check before booking Chorus), is it user serviceable, or is special Chorus skills/equipment required?

cyril7
8764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2914193 15-May-2022 12:04
Hi, there is a splice in there not a connection, you will need chorus to sort it

Cyril

richms
25286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2914197 15-May-2022 12:17
I would have them up about the quality of the install and ask them to remedy the rust stains.

 

If you're getting them out to re-terminate it then perhaps look at relocating the run so its not on the side of the building all exposed like that, a new internal run to where the cable attaches to the house and then relocating the ETP to that location should do it, IMO its inexcusable to have something as important as an internet connection where it is easily exposed to anyone that walks up to the house but that seems to be how they want to do it. Only know of one person where it was cut before an attempted break in so its probably not a huge target for wannabe robbers.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Bung
4627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2914228 15-May-2022 14:12
mdf:

The biggest issue is that Chorus has used stainless steel screws with galvanised saddles for the conduit. We live coastal and it would seem that there is enough galvanic corrosion to rust the bejaysus out of the saddles. This is _super_ annoying since I did point this out at the time of the install and offered to let them use some SS saddles I already had, but they wanted to use their ones.



I gave them plastic saddles but they told me that they had to take a photo with the galv saddle to get the job signed off. The screws were also galv. 300m from high tide.



nztim
2335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2914237 15-May-2022 14:47
Do NOT attempt move chorus assets or try relocate yourself, this is their property

 

You need to get Chorus to fix this, if you think you had a shoddy install then you have the right to complain

 

If you mess up moving their equipment you could be up for thousands




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

mdf

mdf

3078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2914622 16-May-2022 15:23
Thanks team. So doable, but only with @Chorusnz techs onsite. And they're not going to want to wait around while I faff about with paint remediation. If I need to pay them anyway, I'll go with @richms's suggestion and try and figure out a better route to run the cable, perhaps through the ceiling rather than the basement, then it won't need to come down the front of the house.

 

For now I'll probably just replace the saddles before they completely rust and the cable gets a severe case of the gravities.

 

But if anyone at @Chorusnz does see this, maybe no more galv saddles in Wellington?

