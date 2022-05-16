RunningMan

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/other/listing/3590529339
@Chorusnz @Wheelbarrow01 One of your ONTs being offered for sale on TradeMe. Again!
LOL, watch the "questions" go flooding into the auction :D
Nice of them to have a clear photo of the serial. 🤦♂️
Edit - gone already haha.
And withdrawn by the seller.
Hehe, ALCLF8161855 I believe
Cyril
I've screenshotted it and sent the details to the people within Chorus that deal with this sort of thing. It happens from time to time and I believe we work wth Trademe to educate the 'sellers' of such items.
perhaps easily solved with a large sticker stating
' property of Chorus, not for resale'
you would think the label on the front - that they clearly saw when taking the photo - saying " Chorus - Please do not remove from this property" would have given them some clue
Clint