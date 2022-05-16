Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus ONT for sale
RunningMan

#296035 16-May-2022 15:08
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/other/listing/3590529339

 

@Chorusnz @Wheelbarrow01 One of your ONTs being offered for sale on TradeMe. Again!

xpd

  #2914658 16-May-2022 15:56
LOL, watch the "questions" go flooding into the auction :D

 

 




wratterus
  #2914661 16-May-2022 15:57
Nice of them to have a clear photo of the serial. 🤦‍♂️

 

 

 

 

Edit - gone already haha. 

RunningMan

  #2914662 16-May-2022 15:59
And withdrawn by the seller.



cyril7
  #2914663 16-May-2022 15:59
Hehe, ALCLF8161855 I believe

 

RunningMan

  #2914668 16-May-2022 16:05
Wheelbarrow01
  #2914670 16-May-2022 16:17
I've screenshotted it and sent the details to the people within Chorus that deal with this sort of thing. It happens from time to time and I believe we work wth Trademe to educate the 'sellers' of such items.




1101
  #2914845 17-May-2022 09:35
perhaps easily solved with a large sticker stating
' property of Chorus, not for resale'

 

 



clinty
  #2914846 17-May-2022 09:38
1101:

 

perhaps easily solved with a large sticker stating
' property of Chorus, not for resale'

 

 

 

 

 

 

you would think the label on the front - that they clearly saw when taking the photo - saying " Chorus - Please do not remove from this property" would have given them some clue

 


Clint

Bung
  #2914864 17-May-2022 10:14
TM have a ban on similar items with pay tv decoder boxes specifically mentioned. Maybe Chorus need their name on that list. Would it shut things down faster?

