ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandRecommendation for ISP - Fiber
BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


#296052 17-May-2022 12:19
Hi there

 

We are looking to change ISP, as we're with Contact Energy's service and I am not happy with it. Got several things happening on various websites / apps etc where things seem to get blocked or run super slow. Can't categorically state that it's the ISP, but in general running with the power companies version is not the best option. 

 

What are the most highly recommended options at the moment. Probably looking at high speed as we have gamers, youtube, streaming etc all going on at once. 

 

Thanks!

 

Brett

 

 

 

 

Mehrts
523 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2915406 18-May-2022 09:03
I've been using the Vocus network (Orcon/Slingshot/Stuff Fibre) for five years now, and can't fault it.

I bounce between Orcon and Slingshot to take advantage of the new customer deals every 12 months. It's a small amount of admin which results in some decent savings overall.

As a side note, I don't bother with static IP addresses because the ones handed out by DHCP are very sticky and have never changed in each 12 month period.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2915417 18-May-2022 09:09
There are a bunch of threads in this very subforum with the exact same question, and the same answers you'll be given like this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=295993

 

As stated before I believe the issues with your speed are related to environmental problems on either your home network, or your PC configuration. Contact broadband isn't bad at all but when you're going through a proxy or other service like you are right now you'll likely experience problems. Changing ISP's won't solve this for you.




wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2915428 18-May-2022 09:25
Definitely agree with what Michael said, but as well as that, I'd look at changing to Skinny, assuming you don't need a static IP or a landline. Given that you've been on CG-NAT with Contact, pretty sure you don't need a static. 

Skinny use Spark's network, you get a proper public IP, a solid router, and they have 4 months free on a new 12 month contract currently. Hard to go wrong. 



BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2915432 18-May-2022 09:31
Thank you for that link. I did search, but obviously not very well. 

 

I will start another thread, or add to my old one, to explain other findings about my issues.

Just simply accessing a website - Not using proxies in any way whatsoever. Just accessing Namecheap.com with any browser - including my phone - I get wildly different performance going via Express VPN vs not.  Page never fully loads unless I am going through Express VPN. 

Anyway - this is not the thread for that. 

BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2915440 18-May-2022 09:43
Thank you for that. 

Handsomedan
4861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2915443 18-May-2022 09:56
I've been on Slingshot's network for as long as I can remember. We have had fibre (full speed) for a couple of years and it's largely been very good. 

 

I don't think much of the router, but since we added a mesh system, it's been better. I think our issues have been environmental, realistically. 




BrettOnTheNet

75 posts

Master Geek


  #2915444 18-May-2022 09:56
Thank you. Appreciate it. 



roderickh
154 posts

Master Geek


  #2915503 18-May-2022 11:31
We switch plans yearly to find the best deals. Currently on SS gigabit and moving to Skinny 4 months free plan next month. 

 

Dad is on contact, previously BigPipe.

 

Only issue I've ever had was with VFNZ, and was enough for me to never go back.

 

 

 

They're all about the same really, just make sure your in house gear can support the requirements.

 

 

 

 

