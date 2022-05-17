Hi there

We are looking to change ISP, as we're with Contact Energy's service and I am not happy with it. Got several things happening on various websites / apps etc where things seem to get blocked or run super slow. Can't categorically state that it's the ISP, but in general running with the power companies version is not the best option.

What are the most highly recommended options at the moment. Probably looking at high speed as we have gamers, youtube, streaming etc all going on at once.

Thanks!

Brett





