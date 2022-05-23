Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus trial for power outages
#296119 23-May-2022 09:33
Press release:

 

 

Chorus has today announced the completion of a successful proof-of-concept trial for a service that will help electricity line companies identify and restore power outages in the low-voltage grid faster.

 

Chorus' PowerSense service uses its fibre broadband box's 'last-gasp' functionality in homes or businesses with an active fibre connection.

 

A 'last-gasp' is a short signal that the Chorus Optical Network Terminal (ONT) can send to indicate disruption to the service and that it has just lost power. Similarly, the ONT also communicates a 'first breath' signal when power restores.

 

Chorus' trial with electricity lines companies, including Electra in the Kāpiti and Horowhenua districts, has demonstrated that an API-based service that uses ONT information generated independently by Chorus could identify locations losing power in near real-time.

 

When the service launches later this year, it will be available to line companies across Chorus' fibre footprint. Chorus fibre customers will have the option to remove their ONT data; more detail about opting out from the service will be available in Chorus’ privacy policy.

 

"It's a great example of how we can make further use of the investment that has been made in fibre to deliver greater value to New Zealanders than simply reliable, fast fixed-line broadband," said JB Rousselot, Chorus CEO.

 

Chorus anticipates PowerSense being of interest to electricity line companies across the country wanting an accurate and early view of power outages for their customers. Network operations centres will gain improved visibility of their network, leading to quicker restoration and more reliable power delivery. 

 

“We are excited to see innovation thriving through people working together, across industries, to improve the management of low voltage power networks. This service will ultimately benefit consumers across New Zealand”, said Tom Georg, Acting General Manager Market Policy at the Electricity Authority.

 

Electra Network Operations Manager, Mike Myhill said, “Even during the trial we started to see improvements in the visibility of our network, the Chorus PowerSense data showed outage events happening on our network ten minutes ahead of the first calls coming in.”

 

On the weekend of 12-13 February, remnants of Cyclone Dovi brought howling winds and heavy rain to much of North Island and electricity lines companies reported significant power outages. 

 

Richard Fry, Chorus’ Innovation Manager said, "As Cyclone Dovi wreaked havoc across the North Island, our prototype service started reporting outages.

 

"It peaked at 10.27 am on Sunday when we received a short but sustained volume of 300 last-gasp alarms per second. While the majority, nearly 90,000, were for outages of less than 30 minutes, many ran on longer than eight hours."

 




old3eyes
8871 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2917498 23-May-2022 09:40
When I saw the subject line I thought that Chorus was going to supply battery backup for their ONTs. 😀




nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

  #2917503 23-May-2022 10:01
So whenever someone unplugs their ONT Chorus going to send a notification to the power company?

 

I know it is not something that people don't do often, and I guess there is some intelligence... like X amount of ONTs in an area go offline at the same time




Scott3
2880 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2917511 23-May-2022 10:35
nztim:

 

So whenever someone unplugs their ONT Chorus going to send a notification to the power company?

 

I know it is not something that people don't do often, and I guess there is some intelligence... like X amount of ONTs in an area go offline at the same time

 

 

Fairly safe to assume that individual last gasp notifications will be ignored.- you will still need to phone up if you pop your pole fuse...

 

But 30 last gasp notifications from the same street (without corresponding first gasp notifications), could trigger a response, and get the resolution deployment started, saving a couple of minutes vs waiting for manual notifications like phone calls.

 

 

 

I'm surprised that it is able to get a last gasp signal out in however ms the caps last.



Bung
4638 posts

Uber Geek


  #2917531 23-May-2022 11:05
Scott3:

I'm surprised that it is able to get a last gasp signal out in however ms the caps last.



It's not as if it has to wait in a 30 min queue for a free CSR 😀

decibel
204 posts

Master Geek


  #2917591 23-May-2022 11:59
Finally - after almost 20 years, someone makes use of this feature.

 

Maybe Chorus should start using it themselves.

raytaylor
3691 posts

Uber Geek

  #2919202 26-May-2022 22:29
decibel:

 

Finally - after almost 20 years, someone makes use of this feature.

 

Maybe Chorus should start using it themselves.

 

 

I know we use it on our network for troubleshooting - its how we determine if we need to send a tech or if the customer just needs to check their power cabling.
I am 99% sure that retail ISPs have access to it in the chorus assurance portal too where it will tell the ISP's helpdesk staff which came first - loss of light or loss of power. 




SomeoneSomewhere
763 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2919206 26-May-2022 22:51
Cunning theory. Given the very high bitrates used in fibre networks, I suppose 'a few milliseconds' is practically an eternity to squeeze out a packet or two. And they probably already have the hardware to allow measurement of the input voltage because of the ability to support a battery directly connected to the ONT. There's probably quite a lag between the nominal 12V input dropping out of bounds to say 11.4V (-5%) and the internal buck regulator (3.3V rail?) dropping out around 5-6V.

 

 

 

That said, I thought this was supposed to be one of the reasons for smart meters to be used in the first place? I suppose waking up a modem and sending a cellphone message takes a lot longer. If all you know is that it's not responding, you can't differentiate between a power failure, cellsite failure, or some other issue. Plus, the meters probably don't ping the retailers very often.

 

 

 

Increasing the hold-up time in the meters to allow sending the data seems like it could be pretty useful, though. A power meter is going to be switched off by the customer much less frequently (fewer false alarms), and they could feasibly include a lot more data about the conditions leading up to the loss of power - was the customer overloading their supply, so the pole fuse blew? Loss of all phases, or just one (in houses with a multiphase supply)? Perhaps information on how fast/slow the voltage decayed during the power off or even waveform readouts. You might be able to identify the difference between a LV & MV cutout operating, or spikes caused by reclosers trying to operate.



raytaylor
3691 posts

Uber Geek

  #2919215 26-May-2022 23:42
Problem is the meter could be owned by any other company than the local lines company so that smart meter might not be able to provide the information.   

 

Some lines company also are really good at monitoring their high voltage network but dont do much monitoring of low voltage at all. Though thats changing. 

 

If chorus has a portal which shows how many ONTs were recently turned off in a particular area the size of a town block (similar to how you zoom out on google maps and it summarises the icons into a master icon) then that could be quite useful. Lines companies could then decide how they want to use the data or create thresholds for alerts. 

 

Its not reliant on cellphones or other networks to stay up, it uses the network itself to do the monitoring. 




Intravix
102 posts

  #2919355 27-May-2022 09:46
At least one or two of the LFCs are also looking into this. It makes a lot of sense, the NOC of a fibre network will see the scale and distribution of a power outage better than a lines company. The most difficult part is probably ensuring the logical network information and physical addressing lines up and is in a useful format.

