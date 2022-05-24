Am going to assist with some network setup for someone who has the new square dishy, I've not played with these before. The Ethernet dongle is present I believe (just why Elon, why....) 🤦‍♂️

Have done some reading up on various forums/YT vids etc, but there seems to be a lot of conflicting information or just a general lack of helpful information.

If someone knows the following, that would be very helpful.

1 - What is the default LAN IP range? I think this is 192.168.100.x?

2 - Can this range be changed in the config?

3 - Is there an actual Web UI, or just an app?

4 - Is there much customization available in the config? DHCP reservation for example?

5 - If we want to use our own router, it seems like bridge mode (bypass?) can be enabled - is there anything other than having a router with DHCP enabled on WAN for this to work?

Thanks!