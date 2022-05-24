Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAnyone with a Starlink Square Dishy? Got a few questions
wratterus

1456 posts

Uber Geek


#296135 24-May-2022 16:03
Send private message

Am going to assist with some network setup for someone who has the new square dishy, I've not played with these before. The Ethernet dongle is present I believe (just why Elon, why....) 🤦‍♂️

 

Have done some reading up on various forums/YT vids etc, but there seems to be a lot of conflicting information or just a general lack of helpful information. 

 

If someone knows the following, that would be very helpful. 

 

1 - What is the default LAN IP range? I think this is 192.168.100.x?

 

2 - Can this range be changed in the config?

 

3 - Is there an actual Web UI, or just an app?

 

4 - Is there much customization  available in the config? DHCP reservation for example?

 

5 - If we want to use our own router, it seems like bridge mode (bypass?) can be enabled - is there anything other than having a router with DHCP enabled on WAN for this to work?

 

 

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
ssamjh
177 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2921554 1-Jun-2022 19:41
Send private message quote this post

1 - If using the default router the ip range is 192.168.1.0/24. The Dishy itself is 192.168.100.1. 

 

2 - No.

 

3 - Yes, it's at http://dishy.starlink.com or http://192.168.100.1

 

4 - None, you will need your own router for anything. The only changes that can be made are Wifi SSID and Password.

 

5 - You will enable bypass mode. First purchase the Starlink ethernet adapter (the square kits don't come with ethernet). This will take a while to ship as they are on back order. When it's arrived, enable bypass, setup your router in DHCP mode, and create a static route to 192.168.100.1 so the "stats" in the app and the web UI work.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 