I have been trying to get fibre installed at the property I am renting since mid January 2022. After I made the request through Contact, I received an email from Contact informing me that the installation would occur on March 4th.



A Chorus technician arrived, and wanted to use my neighbours’ external termination point to install an optical network terminal at my address: the technician said this was possible since my property and the neighbours were owned by the same person. Once I informed the technician that the houses were owned by seperate people, the technician said that using the neighbours access point was not possible and left. I received no further communication regarding my installation request from Chorus then I received an email from Contact in mid April which informed me that Chorus had cancelled my request after being unable to contact me. I called Contact, informed them that Chorus had not tried o contact me, and a new installation request was sent to Chorus.



I was informed that Chorus would visit my address on May 2nd and then May 6th: Chorus did not come to my address on either of these days. Once Chorus did not arrive on May 6th, I called Contact who requested Chorus inform when a new appointment would be. However, no information was received.



On May 25th, I called Contact to ask for an update and was informed that Chorus had once again cancelled my installation request and that Chorus claimed that they had failed to contact me and had visited my property but no one was home. Neither of Chorus’ claims are correct: no one called or emailed me, and no one has visited my address ( I work from home, and so am home during the week). I then called Chorus directly, and was told two two different representatives that it does not matter whether the information was correct or not: but that the only notes Chorus have are that my installation requests were cancelled due to being uncontactable.

Does anyone have an suggestions as to what I can do. Is whatever is happening an issue with Chorus or Contact or both?