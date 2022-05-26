Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Issue with Fibre Installation - Chorus and Contact
RadiantAllomancer

Wannabe Geek


#296169 26-May-2022 12:11
I have been trying to get fibre installed at the property I am renting since mid January 2022. After I made the request through Contact, I received an email from Contact informing me that the installation would occur on March 4th.

A Chorus technician arrived, and wanted to use my neighbours’ external termination point to install an optical network terminal at my address: the technician said this was possible since my property and the neighbours were owned by the same person. Once I informed the technician that the houses were owned by seperate people, the technician said that using the neighbours access point was not possible and left. I received no further communication regarding my installation request from Chorus then I received an email from Contact in mid April which informed me that Chorus had cancelled my request after being unable to contact me. I called Contact, informed them that Chorus had not tried o contact me, and a new installation request was sent to Chorus.

I was informed that Chorus would visit my address on May 2nd and then May 6th: Chorus did not come to my address on either of these days. Once Chorus did not arrive on May 6th, I called Contact who requested Chorus inform when a new appointment would be. However, no information was received.

On May 25th, I called Contact to ask for an update and was informed that Chorus had once again cancelled my installation request and that Chorus claimed that they had failed to contact me and had visited my property but no one was home. Neither of Chorus’ claims are correct: no one called or emailed me, and no one has visited my address ( I work from home, and so am home during the week). I then called Chorus directly, and was told two two different representatives that it does not matter whether the information was correct or not: but that the only notes Chorus have are that my installation requests were cancelled due to being uncontactable.

 

Does anyone have an suggestions as to what I can do. Is whatever is happening an issue with Chorus or Contact or both?

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
Retired Mod
  #2918897 26-May-2022 12:39
Try getting install done via another ISP... or you tied into a contract with Contact ?

 

Does sound more of a Chorus issue though, or Contact are not passing on correct contact details to them. 

 

 




OldGeek
Ultimate Geek

  #2918912 26-May-2022 13:24
If another RSP is not an option, you can use the Telecommunication Disputes Resolution (TDR - tdr.org.nz) to lodge a complaint against Contact.  Contact is responsible for getting you connected - while Chorus is a part of this picture, you are paying Contact.  Although Chorus is not a member, in my experience the TDR can pull levers with Chorus if the need arises.




quickymart
Uber Geek

  #2918913 26-May-2022 13:24
Have you double checked your contact information with Contact? Chorus can only do what they can so with whatever information has been passed on from the RSP.



RadiantAllomancer

Wannabe Geek


  #2918932 26-May-2022 13:55
I am not locked into any contracts with Contact so trying with a different ISP is an option. I was just unsure about whether it would resolve anything but it is worth trying.

 

I have also confirmed by contact details twice with Contact, and once with Chorus: both have the correct details 

wellygary
Uber Geek


  #2918938 26-May-2022 14:03
You can avoid the ISP totally if you want, 

 

Chorus will install fibre "naked" without an ISP contract, then once its done you simply get in touch with the ISP of your choice, 

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/request-install

 

It will also mean you are directly contacting chorus and removing the need to contact the ISP as a middleman , 

 

 

 

But with the lack of communications and the comments about the next door property being the same owner, I'm thinking there might the possibility of a title muck up in a database somewhere , is it a recent build or secondary dwelling on a new (ish) subdivided section? 

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2918951 26-May-2022 14:28
@ChorusNZ

RadiantAllomancer

Wannabe Geek


  #2918957 26-May-2022 14:50
To the best of my knowledge, the property I am renting and the neighbours property were built in 1977. The property I am renting has not been sold since 1997, and the neighbouring property was sold last November. I do not really know anything else about the property histories



Wheelbarrow01
Uber Geek

  #2919200 26-May-2022 22:20
RadiantAllomancer:

 

To the best of my knowledge, the property I am renting and the neighbours property were built in 1977. The property I am renting has not been sold since 1997, and the neighbouring property was sold last November. I do not really know anything else about the property histories

 

 

Hi @RadiantAllomancer

 

Can you please send me a PM with your address details? I'll locate the two cancelled orders and try to determine what has happened here.




Intravix
Master Geek


  #2919356 27-May-2022 09:51
Taking the communication out of telecommunication :)

trig42
Uber Geek

  #2919361 27-May-2022 10:16
Frustrating. Sounds (from the outside) like a lazy contractor that it's 'too hard' for and they're just marking you as uncontactable so it goes away.

 

Hope you get it sorted.

