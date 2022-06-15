Said friend - actually my sister-in-law - seems to be getting the runaround from her ISP, which I think might be Slingshot.

She lives in Manly, Whangaparoa, down on the flats near the beach. For a start, she's been told by Chorus that if she doesn't opt for fibre by December, she'll have no internet connection. I imagine this means that her copper line will be removed. Next, she received a new modem from her ISP. When she queried said supplier, it devolved that a) they'd sent her the wrong modem and b) she needed to purchase a smartphone instead of her simple basic mobile and c) that the new modem she'd receive would cost her $5 monthly, presumably for the foreseeable future. Oh, and she needed to get an app called 'Orbi'.

Could some kind person please enlighten me about this? Then perhaps I can offer her better advice than my first impulse, which is to tell her to swap ISPs to Spark. Sure, the outfit is a bit of a dinosaur, but it's the big player and at least they offer a mail client, which Slingshot does not.