Auckland friend is totally confused by upcoming fibre installation-advice please
#296413 15-Jun-2022 14:17
Said friend - actually my sister-in-law - seems to be getting the runaround from her ISP, which I think might be Slingshot.

 

She lives in Manly, Whangaparoa, down on the flats near the beach. For a start, she's been told by Chorus that if she doesn't opt for fibre by December, she'll have no internet connection. I imagine this means that her copper line will be removed. Next, she received a new modem from her ISP. When she queried said supplier, it devolved that a) they'd sent her the wrong modem and b) she needed to purchase a smartphone instead of her simple basic mobile and c) that the new modem she'd receive would cost her $5 monthly, presumably for the foreseeable future. Oh, and she needed to get an app called 'Orbi'.

 

Could some kind person please enlighten me about this? Then perhaps I can offer her better advice than my first impulse, which is to tell her to swap ISPs to Spark. Sure, the outfit is a bit of a dinosaur, but it's the big player and at least they offer a mail client, which Slingshot does not.

 

 




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump, Bolsonaro, de Santis, Lukashenko, ....

  #2927981 15-Jun-2022 15:01
Orbi is the netgear router/wireless companion app.

 

Are you sure of the whole story (these thing's always seem to go wrong 3rd hand or miss important information in place of emotion)

 

Hope they have not been talked into a mesh fixed broadband Orbi mesh wireless everywhere unit instead (cheaper to ISP than fibre). But going by this, they're supplying orbi routers now. But should still support existing routers/BYO as long as it does ethernet and vlan tagging

 

https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/5663670082073-Setting-up-your-Orbi-Wi-Fi-6-router 

  #2927985 15-Jun-2022 15:25
No, I'm not sure of the whole story, which is why I asked the question. Let me see if I have the correct gist of your info. First, is the part about the copper line not working after December correct? Then, are Slingshot assuming that she doesn't want the fibre installation, in which case she'll have to settle for a totally wireless operation?




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump, Bolsonaro, de Santis, Lukashenko, ....

