FIL moved up near us recently, and property has copper running underground by looks of things. Didn't matter in the end anyway, he went with Skinny wireless.

Apparently in the last few days, someone came door knocking and said if he wants fiber, he's got to cough up "thousands" for the install and a digger will be required to perform the install.

He told them to bugger off but cant remember who/where they were from.

He is in a well developed area, everyone around him has fiber and none of them had to shell out $$$ and have a digger to do the install...... his property is only 30m off the road if that.

I could do the install with a couple of mates in a day easy with a shovel...... his house is just to the left of that garage at end of the drive. (behind the one you can see)

I'd love to know who it was and get an actual quote from them for the work.

Obviously some clueless sales people out there or some scam artists.....