Jamie1990

#298487 21-Jun-2022 11:56
Dear Geekzone,


I want to change providers, who would everyone recommend right now as best provider for fastest upload speed?


Hey everyone! it's that time again where I want to change isp providers,


Have been with 2degrees for about 3 years but it just seems different now ''not as fast'' and it seems the connection is always going down at night I presume maintenance while the the network not as busy but as i'm working ''nights'' off shore and require connection for video conferencing its getting frustrating losing the connection multiple times at night maybe 2-3 times a week


Currently on fastest connection with 2degrees and the fritz box


if y'all amazing people had to change today who would you go with for fiber?


Thank you Geekzone


Jamie

timmmay
  #2932460 21-Jun-2022 11:58
2degrees fiber has been rock solid for me for years. I suggest you call them to talk about fixing it before you change ISPs. Granted I don't use it all night, but evenings are completely fine.

MrGadget
  #2932463 21-Jun-2022 12:07
timmmay:

 

2degrees fiber has been rock solid for me for years. I suggest you call them to talk about fixing it before you change ISPs. Granted I don't use it all night, but evenings are completely fine.

 

 

100% agree - it's not normal to have frequent outages, and unless the underlying issue is resolved, the problem will likely follow you to any other fibre provider, given the underlying local fibre company services will be the same.

xpd

xpd
  #2932483 21-Jun-2022 13:20
As above, I'd be looking into cause of your outages before pinning it on the ISP.

 

If still want to move, then Voyager are my preferred choice.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

Website - Photo Gallery

 

 



Jamie1990

  #2932492 21-Jun-2022 13:52
Thank you,

 

it seems to have got more fequent in last few months but only seems to happen between 11pm - 4 am, for about 10-15 min, 30 min, or sometimes like last night 1.5 hours, and usually outage happens then comes back on quickly but then it go out again soon after 

 

i'm considering sky broadband fiber but how would I check the underlying issues?

 

Thanks guys

