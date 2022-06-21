Dear Geekzone,

I want to change providers, who would everyone recommend right now as best provider for fastest upload speed?

Hey everyone! it's that time again where I want to change isp providers,

Have been with 2degrees for about 3 years but it just seems different now ''not as fast'' and it seems the connection is always going down at night I presume maintenance while the the network not as busy but as i'm working ''nights'' off shore and require connection for video conferencing its getting frustrating losing the connection multiple times at night maybe 2-3 times a week

Currently on fastest connection with 2degrees and the fritz box

if y'all amazing people had to change today who would you go with for fiber?

Thank you Geekzone

Jamie