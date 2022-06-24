Just moved house and have been advised by Chorus that my fibre wont be activated until tomorrow morning.



However, I have turned on the ONT and plugged my router into LAN1 of the ONT and the LAN1 LED won’t even show a link?



Is that normal and just because Chorus hasn’t provisioned / activated the ONT yet?



I was expecting to at least get a LAN Link light even if we don’t have an active connection yet?



I tried power cycling the ONT and when it powers up the power LED blinks and I do get the LAN1 LED lighting up. However, as soon as the optical LED lights up, LAN1 LED turns off.



I suspect this is how it works and everything is just fine, but hoping someone here can confirm that for me and I can feel confident that once Chorus loads / provisions the fibre tomorrow everything will start working.





